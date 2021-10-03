Housing is one of the top priorities in our region along with youth mental health and childcare.
Employers struggle to bring workers to our region because there is very little year-round housing stock that’s attainable. People living in year-round rentals find themselves displaced as homes are converted to short-term rentals or the owners decide to move up north.
We’re not the only region in Michigan with a housing crisis. But we do have opportunities and communities that can work together to find solutions. It will take all of us to change how we look at housing, and the role of local agencies to create local solutions. Housing for all is necessary infrastructure. Housing is the foundation upon which we have active and engaged citizens. It’s critical to our health, our local business’ health, and our mental health to have a safe, secure home.
This will be the seventh year that many gather to talk about all things housing for our region and this year will focus on solutions. The Northwest Michigan Housing Summit is an annual event presented by Housing North and its partners.
It brings together community leaders, housing agencies, businesses and funders to network, learn and build solutions for expanding housing choices in Northwest Michigan. Over the years it’s attracted more than 200 participants and initiated real progress on housing policy solutions, connected development partners and inspired local action.
The event features keynote speaker Ray Suarez, an American broadcast journalist and analyst. Suarez is a former senior correspondent for PBS Newshour and host of the international news and analysis program America Abroad from Public Radio International. His career spans more than 30 years in the news business including work as a reporter in London, Rome, Los Angeles and Chicago.
The Housing Summit takes place Oct. 19-21 and to ensure the safety of participants it will be a virtual event with a variety of ways to engage.
Each day features several virtual presentations including:
- An update on the federal American Recovery Plan Act and funding available for housing and related infrastructure.
- Sessions on launching housing projects using land banks, brownfield authorities and tax increment financing (TIF) projects, Community Impact Investment, community land trusts and deed restriction programs.
- An update on the legislation efforts of Housing North and the Housing Michigan Coalition.
- Overview of local municipal ordinances that are being updated to help a community be more housing friendly.
The National Coalition for Community Capital (NC3) will also be presenting on Community Capital Investing with Board members Chris Miller and Brian Beckon.
A presentation on building costs and labor shortages impacting the construction sector featuring Bob O’Hara, Executive Director of the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area, and Dawn Crandell, Executive Vice President of Government Relations for the Home Builders Association of Michigan.
A session on the governor’s opportunity investment strategy and state resources directed toward housing featuring representatives of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MHSDA), the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).
A session led by the Community Development Coalition members highlighting projects that address our top community priorities of housing and childcare
We’ve assembled an outstanding group of speakers and presenters to build on the momentum generated over the past year toward expanding housing options for all residents of Northwest Michigan. Housing continues to be a major barrier to growing our regional economy.
But we continue to make significant progress on legislative solutions, community partnerships and expanded financing opportunities to help grow our housing market. We are grateful for the strong support from more than a dozen area businesses and organizations as sponsors of the Housing Summit, including Consumers Energy as the Partner Sponsor. For a full list of sponsors, please see the virtual platform available through a link on Housing North’s website at www.housingnorth.org.
We’re excited for this year’s Housing Summit as we continue building community-based housing solutions for our region.