In this particularly frigid northern Michigan winter, I’m grateful every moment for a warm home and roof over my head. I realize how privileged and lucky I am, but I also understand that it could change at any moment.
If I lost my job or my home tomorrow, where would I go? When the wind is blowing through my drafty farmhouse and I put another log on the fire, I think about those who don’t have a home or anything to protect them from the harsh elements. With this, I reflect on the important work of the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness or NWCEH and our other partners doing everything they can to keep people safe and housed with supportive services and programs to help everyone stay sheltered and ultimately move out of homelessness and into housing.
Sometimes I wake in a panic because I struggle with what else we can do now to bring more housing to Northwest Michigan — and we needed it yesterday. Our region is not unique, but we do face additional challenges being in a popular, beautiful destination area with a seasonal economy.
We know that homes end homelessness. More shelters or additional temporary housing are not the answer. While they do help, the bottom line is we need more homes. We need more housing diversity and additional housing options — dwellings that are available at a variety of price points, types and locations. We can’t afford to lose any more year-round housing until more is built. For every short-term rental created or converted, we need to make sure we at least double that number to provide for our year-round housing needs.
We need more people to invest in year-round housing and commit to renting these homes to the people that live, work and choose to raise their families in our communities on a permanent basis. These are the people that will become the teachers in our schools, servers in our local restaurants and the nurses and doctors in our hospitals. We need more property owners to be willing to accept vouchers that will house people that need it the most, rather than send money back each year because we don’t have enough places to house people.
It’s a serious problem but one we can solve with your help. We need advocates that will attend local planning commission meetings and other public meetings to speak at public comment and advocate for housing. We need to listen and look for any updates to master plans, zoning changes or opportunities that will help solve our housing needs. We need more people (volunteers) who can offer public input to explain why we need to improve our housing system and work collaboratively and creatively to create more housing solutions in our region.
We already have less opportunities for funding and land grows more expensive and less available every day, and we are surrounded by a lot of protected land. This is great for our natural resources and what brings people to our region. But we have a lot working against us and therefore we need to come together as a community to bring more homes.
We need less expensive apartments, duplexes, townhomes, accessory dwelling units (smaller apartments above garages or in the backyard) and not just single-family homes. We need to get creative with the land opportunities that exist and the partnerships we can form to make them available for housing.
The Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness works collaboratively to make homelessness rare, brief and one-time.
The coalition tackles housing issues through a community-based process that develops a comprehensive, coordinated continuum of care to help individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in our communities. They are one of our many partners working on the ground to make sure everyone has a safe and healthy home.
It’s imperative that we rise to these challenges now or risk further exacerbating our homeless problems, shrinking our already strained regional workforce and stagnating our area’s economy.