X-GOLF
Winter League Week 3
Men’s Monday
1. Greenmen Golf 2 — 9
2. Greenmen Golf — 9
3. The Three C’s — 9
4. Triple Par — 7
5. Team 4 — 7
6. Speed Blackouts — 5
7. Sandswagger — 5
8. Loving the Greens — 5
9. Mother Truckers — 5
10. Another Greenmen — 4
11. 3-Puttz — 4
12. Greenmen Golf 3 — 3
Men’s Tuesday
1. Team 6 — 11
2. Team 3 — 10
3. Team 9 — 8
4. Team 8 — 8
5. Team 12 — 7
6. Team 1 — 7
7. Team 11 — 5
8. Putter Face — 5
9. Team 10 — 4
10. Team 4 — 3
11. Team 5 — 3
12. Team 7 — 1
SWIMMING
Boys swimming and diving Lower Peninsula rankings
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Northville
3 Saline
4. Holland West Ottawa
5. Macomb Dakota
6. Detroit Catholic Central
7. Brighton
8. Salem
9. Zeeland West
10. Bloomfield Hills
Honorable Mention: Hudsonville, Novi, Ann Arbor Huron, Rochester, South Lyon.
Division 2
1. Detroit Jesuit
2. Grosse Pointe South
3. Ann Arbor Skyline
4. Birmingham Groves
5. Birmingham Seaholm
6. Portage Northern
7. Jenison
8. Byron Center
9. Battle Creek Lakeview
10. Portage Central
Honorable Mention: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Fenton, Grand Rapids Northview, Dexter.
Division 3
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Holland Christian
3. Spring Lake
4. Pinckney
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Mason
8. Hamilton
9. Manistee
10. Milan
Honorable Mention: Battle Creek Harper Creek, Otsego, Dundee, Allegan, Flint Powers.
Deals
Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Fred Ocasio manager, Cesar Galvez bench coach, Dave Burba and Helmis Rodriguez pitching coaches and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of the Arizona Complex League; Mauricio Gonzalez and Eugenio Jose managers, Sam Deduno pitching coach, Florentino Nunez and Felix Rosario hitting coaches for the Dominican Summer League.
MIAMI MARLINS — Named Roman Ocumarez director of international scouting, Chris Pelekoudas professional scouting crosschecker, Joe Lisewski special assignment scout, Ryan Cisterna, Hunter Jarmon, Brad Tyler and Eric Wordkemper area scouts.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Dylan Peiffer.
Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Joseph Sgambelluri.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Zach Schneider and LHP Danny Wirchansky to contact extensions.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Steve Barmakian.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Charlotte F P.J. Washington and Toronto F Justin Champagnie for their roles in an on-court altercation in a Jan. 25 game.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Stanley Johnson to a rest-of-the-season contract.
Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Mike Macdonald defensive coordinator.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Matt Eberflus head coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Nathaniel Hackett head coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Jack Heflin to a reserve/future contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR DeVonte Dedmon to a reserve/future contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed G Drew Desjarlais to a reserve/future contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Antonio Williams to a reserve/future contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the retirement of QB Ben Roethlisberger. Signed OLB John Simon to a reserve/future contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Brendan Guhle to San Diego (AHL) on loan.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cam Dineen from Tucson (AHL) loan.
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris and G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford (AHL) to the taxi squad. Promoted G Collin Delia from the taxi squad to the active roster.