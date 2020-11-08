Sadly, we find ourselves once again in an economic downturn.
Over the course of a decade, we have witnessed two of maybe the most significant economic disruptions seen since the Great Depression. No one could have expected the impetus for this one. But it was, in a sense, somewhat expected — because it has been 10-plus years since the last disruption.
These last two economic downturns do differ from one another, though.
The 2009 Recession (a.k.a. The Great Recession) was primarily caused by a nationwide housing bubble that shocked even the largest banks and investment firms’ portfolios.
This 2020 economic downturn is the result of deliberate government action intended to protect public health.
Also, in 2009, unemployment disproportionately affected men, as manufacturing and construction industries were some of the hardest hit. In 2020, it appears that unemployment is disproportionately affecting women, as many “customer-facing” jobs were severely disrupted, and many households were forced to keep a working parent at home for child or elder care.
Further, in 2009 Michigan’s weekly unemployment claims never exceeded 75,000. But in 2020 the state experienced more than 300,000 unemployment claims a week on three different occasions. In 2009, Michigan’s unemployment rate never exceeded 11 percent. In 2020, the unemployment rate exceeded 20 percent for a couple of months.
2020 has thrown us a lot of curveballs — more than anyone would like to experience again.
Yet the pace of this recovery, while far from complete, has surprised many economists. Remarkably, we went from 23 percent unemployment to 9 percent in just a few months. Since April, Michigan jobs have rebounded by 593,000, or 17.4 percent.
Much of the employment gain thus far has been attributable to government-led stimulus for employers, U.S. Census count employment, and seasonal demand in both goods and services.
The bad news is a new federal stimulus for employers (and households) is increasingly uncertain, Census count employment has concluded, seasonal jobs are coming to an end, and many have dropped out of the workforce since spring because of early retirements and family-caring demands.
“Recalls of laid-off workers continued in Michigan in August, but at a slower pace than in the last few months,” Jason Palmer, Director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, recently stated. “Total payroll jobs rose by 55,000 in August, well below the average advance of 180,000 per month from May through July.”
So, the bottom line is that it seems unlikely that we can expect to see the sub-4 percent unemployment rates of 2019 anytime soon. The state’s employment remains 456,000 jobs below January 2020 levels.
Every economic downturn brings forth real stories of hardship.
Many employers are forced to downsize or even close their doors altogether, and families may struggle to pay their rent or even put food on the table.
I am deeply saddened to know that this is happening right now all across Northwest Michigan as our unemployment remains too high.
Yet, I remain very bullish on this region’s proven resiliency and ability to adapt to what is expected to be a new economic landscape. I continue to believe that COVID19 will cause many to rethink the value proposition of living in densely populated, expensive metro areas. As such, they will seek alternative places to live and work.
Also, there are the beginnings of a more robust discussion in Lansing and D.C. about the now-demonstrated risks of focusing capital, talent, and policy in just a few metros.
Lastly, Northwest Michigan has much of the core infrastructure already in place to position itself (if it so chooses) as a nationally known remote work center that can be achieved through increased broadband connectivity, expansion of childcare opportunities, supporting greater air travel, and increasing housing options.