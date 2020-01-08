TRAVERSE CITY — Travel not only covers a two-way street during the holidays, but also during springtime in northwest Michigan, in particular, spring break.
Speaking of the latter, while many who live in the region are planning their spring break vacations for areas in the deep south where temperatures bubble into the hot and humid range — a temporary relief and respite, to be sure — there are those who live outside the area who book passage to the Traverse City area.
Bonnie Pintozzi, project manager for The Travel Authority in Traverse City, said many of her company’s clients are from “downstate, and even out of state,” who request travel/vacation help to get from their hometowns to Traverse City, where they want to spend their spring breaks.
“They come for the trails, the parks, the shopping, and more,” said Pintozzi. “Of course, most (of our clients) from this area want to go to the warmer places that are all-inclusive – lodging, food, entertainment, all in one package.
“Mexico retains its popularity. The Caribbean, too. People began to make their spring break plans right after last year’s spring break. We’ve had multi-generational groups of 40, it’s great.”
Pintozzi said their clients, who numbers “in the hundreds,” look for spring destination that are located “all around the country – some might want to do the more adventurous things.”
For more information on The Travel Authority, located at 116 Cass St., Traverse City, call 231 947-0880. Online, go to thetravelauthority.com, or, bonnie.pintozzi@thetravelauthority.com
So, where do Traverse City and others from Michigan’s Northwest seek vacation refuge over spring break?
The Atlantic Coast beaches from South Caroline to the tip of Florida remain popular spring break getaways, as do such sites theme parks and similar destinations as Disney World, Sea World, Busch Gardens, Legoland, Universal Studios, and more.
Other tropical, paradise-like locations just over the horizon remain popular, too.
“The Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rico, people want to go where its warmer,” said Tammy Ensman, owner of Journease Travel. “I do international (packages), a lot of people want to go overseas.”
For more information on Journease Travel, located at 13561 S.W. Bay Shore Drive, Suite 308, Traverse City, call 231 313-5396, journeasevacations.com.
Kim Schmitz of Cruise Planners said it’s not just the destination that spring-break vacationers sign up for, but travel, too.
“Right after that first big snowfall (in early November) we started getting calls from people who wanted to go on a cruise (over spring break),” she said. “Most of them are looking to cruise the Caribbean – the islands.
“It’s warm, peaceful.”
Contact Cruise Planners at 231 632-4158, www.cruisewithkim.com.
Kevin Klein, director of the Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, said spring break “... is the kick off our our busiest time of the year..”
“Oh yeah, spring break is heavily traveled,” he said. “Orlando, Tampa-St. Pete, absolutely popular. A of our Michiganders tend to migrate to Florida over spring break. Phoenix is popular, too.”
Klein added, “... Mexico is strong, too, so are some of the islands – the Caribbeans, even Hawaii. A lot of spring-breakers fly out of (Cherry Capital) for Hawaii.”
