Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.