PESHAWBESTOWN--
For tribal elder, Al Pedwaydon, of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, there was no hesitation to get the COVID 19 vaccine. He received both doses through the tribe’s health clinic back in December 2020 and was among the first to be vaccinated when the tribe received their first shipment of vaccines. “It was an amazing experience,” the 76 veteran said, adding that his reasoning for getting the vaccine was so he could help protect his loved ones and the community, “I want to be a good human being,” he told the Record Eagle.
Pedwaydon recalls a time growing up when the Polio virus was a huge concern, he said he remembers having to be cautious of certain bodies of water when he went swimming, because of the virus, adding that it's the living memory of the past that makes him grateful for the COVID vaccine today.
“We (the tribe) really prioritized our elders, because we need to protect our sacred, they are our knowledge keepers and language speakers,” Mari Raphael, registered nurse for the tribe’s health clinic stated to the Record Eagle.
While many elders like Pedwaydon have been vaccinated for the COVID 19 virus, data shows that there is a lag in younger generations getting vaccinated. According to numbers published by GTB’s Health Administrator, Dr. Soumit Pendhaker, 72% of the tribe’s elders (ages 55 and up) living within the 6-county service area have been vaccinated, but only 46% of the general population (ages 16 and up) have been.
Raphael stated that when vaccines first became available to the tribe through Indian Health Services (IHS), elders really ‘stepped up’ in getting vaccinated, and she believes it is because of their living memories from past epidemics within the last century, as Pedwaydon mentioned as to why the vaccination rates are much higher in that age group. She also said that there is a lot of misinformation floating around about the COVID vaccine and younger generations haven’t experienced diseases and epidemics like older generations have, adding “they (elders) really understand that vaccines prevent diseases and prevent disability and death caused by those diseases, they’ve seen it firsthand.”
While data pulled from the CDC shows that 43% of American Indians and Alaska Natives (AIAN) nationally have received one vaccine, and 36.2 % are fully vaccinated. But while data shows that AIAN are being vaccinated at a higher rate than any other ethnic group in the United States, it is not reflective of tribal nation’s struggle to get younger generations vaccinated, a trend seen among the nation according to the CDC’s data.
The problem with vaccine hesitancy is how it affects herd immunity. Raphael stated that there needs to be 70-80% vaccination rates in the community in order for the virus to stop spreading from person to person- but there isn’t that among the younger generations, and can have bigger consequences for the tribal community. Younger people are now steering the course of the pandemic because it is circulating among the unvaccinated and now the virus is mutating. She said at this point if people are not getting the vaccine for their own self and own reasons, the younger generations need to step up to protect those around them, Raphael commented. “It’s about being a good ancestor and doding everything you can do to look to the future and trying to make it a better life for the next seven generations.”