TRAVERSE CITY — A stellar season came to an end in dreary conditions Saturday evening at Thirlby Field as Traverse City West dropped a 38-7 decision to visiting Hudsonville in a Division 1 state playoff opener.
The Titans, riding a five-game winning streak coming into the blustery pre-regional contest, mustered a mere 106 yards of offense — including just 28 in the second half.
Sophomore quarterback Ike Irish led the first half attack for the visiting Eagles, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown and adding another 64 yards and score through the air before being knocked out of the game late in the second quarter.
"Hudsonville just beat us in all three phases of the game tonight," West coach Greg Vaughan said. "Obviously, (Irish) is a special player for them, and obviously we had a hard time tackling him. Hopefully, he'll be okay for their next game."
Hudsonville took an early 3-0 lead on its first drive — sandwiched between a pair of three-and-outs by the hosts — but fumbled a high snap on its second drive. West (7-3) recovered on the Eagles' 24-yard line, and capped a five-play drive with a 2-yard TD plunge by senior quarterback Andrew Soma.
The Titans only lead of the evening would be short-lived, as Hudsonville marched 71 yards in seven plays to reclaim the advantage for good less than three minutes later, as Irish found Dylan Ham on a deep post from 39 yards out. Irish struck again on a 21-yard scamper over right guard later in the second stanza, giving the guests a 17-7 halftime advantage. Brennan Hayes took over for Irish and directed a pair of touchdown drives in the second half, before an interception return in the waning moments made it a 31-point disparity.
"Early on, we were able to do some things offensively," Vaughan said. "But we just kind of got out of rhythm here and there. We'd have some nice things going on offense, but then we get behind the sticks and try to force some things. Give it up to Hudsonville. They put us in some difficult positions."
Senior Aiden Griggs capped his Titans gridiron career with a workhorse performance, carrying the ball 23 times for 88 yards and adding another 15 yards on a first-half reception. During a 12-play drive in the third quarter that ended with a missed 47-yard field goal attempt, Griggs toted the ball nine times — including on seven straight plays.
"He's a special kid, no question," Vaughan said. "It doesn't matter what week it is, you try to get the ball into your best kids' hands. We knew what we were going to do offensively heading into the game. We know he can be a difference-maker."
Soma echoed Vaughan's assessment of Griggs' astonishing workload.
"He's all-around our best player," Soma said. "He's a stud — one of the toughest people I know. And there's no one I'd rather hand the ball to."
Griggs, who also had seven tackles and a fumble recovery for the Titans defense, saw an potential opportunity to take back momentum when Irish left the game a few minutes before intermission.
"It was still just 17-7 and their QB goes down," Griggs said. "We had a spark there, but some missed tackles, some mistakes led to successes on their side, and we didn't handle it well."
"We shot ourselves in the foot too many times," Soma added. "Got behind the downs for sure — we got in a lot of 2nd-and-long and 3rd-and-long situations and didn't convert passes."
Junior linebacker Christian Boivin paced the Titans defensive unit with 10 tackles, including three for loss, while senior Joshua Tanis picked off Irish late in the first quarter.
Despite the loss, Griggs and Soma say the season was a tremendous success overall.
"We're a bonding team, we really came together all year," Griggs said. "Our juniors, our sophomores — they're gonna learn from this and come back strong next year. It's super sad to see it end, but we had a lot of fun playing football together. We made some great memories."
After sitting out his junior season, Soma says he made the right choice to suit up again.
"It's something I'll never forget," Soma said. "Coach Vaughan and coach (Jason) Morrow talked me into coming back and I'll be forever grateful. I loved every minute of playing ball with some of my best friends."
After a 7-3 season, Vaughan contends that despite the loss of a senior class he said was special, the Titans' gridiron future is bright.
"I told the guys that I'm proud of them, and I'm especially proud of this senior class — it's one of the best senior classes I've been around," Vaughan said. "Just in how they handle themselves in the classroom and in the locker room. They're showing future classes that 'this is how it's done.' This loss stings, but we're going to keep building."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.