Incredible Mo’s in Interlochen

Men’s Games

245 Steven Rattay

233 Lucky Mericle

227 Pat Moore

227 David Montgomery

226 Josh Sullivan

221 Vic Dunbar

220 Jim Hurst

211 Eric Porter

210 Eric Porter

Men’s Series

712 (242-214-256) Dru Klingelsmith

711 (257-228-226) Marcus Oien

678 (218-213-247) Dale Warner

644 (257) Brian Percy

639 (212-221) Shawn Antol

630 (247) John Wisniewski

620 (223-211) Jason Sawyer

617 (245) Craig McKinnon

612 (215) Troy Noble

Women’s Games

No scores

Women’s Series

No scores

Lucky Jacks in Traverse City

Men’s Games

258 Jon Parent

255 Rod Shamel

255 Jay Langler

253 Cody Klingelsmith

246 Brad Wazniak

244 Grant Maurer

240 Gary Greenman

235 Tim Holbrook

234 Brian Macarthur

233 Gene Kelly

233 Mitchell Mosley

232 Bruce Elben

232 Dominic Hubbell

232 Kyle Klingelsmith

228 Mike Gorney

226 Pat Moore

225 Les Anderson

225 Marty Magoon jr

224 Eric Bootz

224 Cory Blevins

224 Sawyer Robinson

223 Jim Hurst

222 Nick Kohler

222 David L. Anderson

222 Dave Pierman

220 Bill Sullivan

219 Jed Winters

219 Dan Ziegler

218 Bryan Frank

217 Harold Robins

217 Ron Bowers

217 Jon Parent

217 Jonathon Loomis

216 Tom Clark

216 John McGee

215 Rob Davis

214 Jon Lichty

214 Todd Brown

214 Dave Huft

213 Kris Bennett

213 Pat Baker

213 Zack Cavanaugh

213 Don Halvorson

213 Dave Huft

211 Craig Wagner

211 Leo Dutton

211 Gary Greenman

210 Kevin Lizenby

Men’s Series

745 (237-249-259) Shawn Antol

736 (255-287) Mitchell Mosley

734 (266-238-230) Victor Vreeland

720 (236-267-217) Dave Payne

712 (224-289) Tom Hampel

711 (249-236-226) Chip Fryer

696 (215-256-225) Chip Culbertson

694 (233-224-237) Craig Petersen jr

689 (234-239-216) Gary Crowley

684 (212-227-245) Jim Simmons

682 (210-235-237) Marcus Oien

679 (279) Ben Orr

674 (242-225) Parker Thompson

667 (212-255) Steve Flees

665 (246-214) Buddy Rattray

665 (242-211-212) Raymond Horton III

663 (231-236) Michael Williams

662 (232-256) Chris Galla

660 (221-224-215) Scott Fulk

651 (226-221) Chris Sirois

646 (229-234) Christian Vreeland

643 (216-225) Shawn Antol

642 (261-212) Kyle Rice

639 (211-234) Jon Parent

638 (237-211) Scott Fulk

637 (215-215) Mike Beaver

636 (264) Steve Rattray

633 (245) Josh Sullivan

630 (225-219) Brian Percy

629 (233) Steven Cadwell

625 (246) Ulysses Lennon

623 (248-234) Fred Fasel

616 (221) Kurt Roberge

616 (220) Jerry Kopchia

616 (213) Jason Sawyer

616 (211-211) Gary Brown

613 (218) Tim Hickman

613 (215) Butch Kinnee

613 (214-210) Hal Green

611 (216) Jeff Richard

610 (232-213) Aaron Noble

608 (234) Blake Cavanaugh

607 (235) Jeremy Peplinski

606 (242) Alex Lecik

605 (221-215) Rob Davis

604 Victor Vreeland

603 (252) Eric Porter

603 (237) Nick Musrelli

600 (241) Jerry Orr

600 Derek Nowak

Women’s Games

218 Barb Ames

203 Samantha Rettelle

201 Janice Moy

198 Jerri Lynn Decker

197 Cathy Haywood

195 Jean Steffes

192 Becky Oien

Women’s Series

671 (208-258-205) Alison Decker

610 (214-211) Michaela Watson

596 (192-215) Bobbi Jo Babik

592 (200-211) Denise Vaughan

591 (213-192) Debra Parent

590 (224-190) Sheila Mosley

584 (233) Anna Oakley

584 (201-202) Angie Daniel

574 (200-203) Kim Sisk

563 (221) Samantha Rettelle

561 (205) Heather Hull

552 (224) Sheila Mosley

541 (203) Michelle Smith

538 (201) Neva McGee

535 (204) Stacy Percy

530 (199-191) Karen Parent

Deals

Saturday’s Transactions

MLB

MLB — Announced that it has approved a roster substitution for the Houston Astros due to MLB’s joint COVID-19 protocols for C Jason Castro. As a result, Castro will be replaced by catcher Garrett Stubbs on Houston’s active World Series roster. In accordance with MLB Postseason rules, Stubbs may remain on the active roster until Castro is approved to be reinstated from the COVID-19 Related Injured List.

NBA

NBA — Fined Brooklyn Nets F Kevin Durant for his actions on October 29.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Recalled G Leandro Bolmaro from Iowa (G League).

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted LB Daren Bates and OLB James Vaughters to the active roster from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted TE Kahale Warring to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated CB Stephon Gilmore from the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DE Darryl Johnson on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Announced head coach Matt Nagy remains under COVID-19 protocol and special team coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. Activated OL Larry Borom from injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Khalid Kareem to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted HB Trayveon Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.

