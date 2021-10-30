Bowling
Incredible Mo’s in Interlochen
Men’s Games
245 Steven Rattay
233 Lucky Mericle
227 Pat Moore
227 David Montgomery
226 Josh Sullivan
221 Vic Dunbar
220 Jim Hurst
211 Eric Porter
210 Eric Porter
Men’s Series
712 (242-214-256) Dru Klingelsmith
711 (257-228-226) Marcus Oien
678 (218-213-247) Dale Warner
644 (257) Brian Percy
639 (212-221) Shawn Antol
630 (247) John Wisniewski
620 (223-211) Jason Sawyer
617 (245) Craig McKinnon
612 (215) Troy Noble
Women’s Games
No scores
Women’s Series
No scores
Lucky Jacks in Traverse City
Men’s Games
258 Jon Parent
255 Rod Shamel
255 Jay Langler
253 Cody Klingelsmith
246 Brad Wazniak
244 Grant Maurer
240 Gary Greenman
235 Tim Holbrook
234 Brian Macarthur
233 Gene Kelly
233 Mitchell Mosley
232 Bruce Elben
232 Dominic Hubbell
232 Kyle Klingelsmith
228 Mike Gorney
226 Pat Moore
225 Les Anderson
225 Marty Magoon jr
224 Eric Bootz
224 Cory Blevins
224 Sawyer Robinson
223 Jim Hurst
222 Nick Kohler
222 David L. Anderson
222 Dave Pierman
220 Bill Sullivan
219 Jed Winters
219 Dan Ziegler
218 Bryan Frank
217 Harold Robins
217 Ron Bowers
217 Jon Parent
217 Jonathon Loomis
216 Tom Clark
216 John McGee
215 Rob Davis
214 Jon Lichty
214 Todd Brown
214 Dave Huft
213 Kris Bennett
213 Pat Baker
213 Zack Cavanaugh
213 Don Halvorson
213 Dave Huft
211 Craig Wagner
211 Leo Dutton
211 Gary Greenman
210 Kevin Lizenby
Men’s Series
745 (237-249-259) Shawn Antol
736 (255-287) Mitchell Mosley
734 (266-238-230) Victor Vreeland
720 (236-267-217) Dave Payne
712 (224-289) Tom Hampel
711 (249-236-226) Chip Fryer
696 (215-256-225) Chip Culbertson
694 (233-224-237) Craig Petersen jr
689 (234-239-216) Gary Crowley
684 (212-227-245) Jim Simmons
682 (210-235-237) Marcus Oien
679 (279) Ben Orr
674 (242-225) Parker Thompson
667 (212-255) Steve Flees
665 (246-214) Buddy Rattray
665 (242-211-212) Raymond Horton III
663 (231-236) Michael Williams
662 (232-256) Chris Galla
660 (221-224-215) Scott Fulk
651 (226-221) Chris Sirois
646 (229-234) Christian Vreeland
643 (216-225) Shawn Antol
642 (261-212) Kyle Rice
639 (211-234) Jon Parent
638 (237-211) Scott Fulk
637 (215-215) Mike Beaver
636 (264) Steve Rattray
633 (245) Josh Sullivan
630 (225-219) Brian Percy
629 (233) Steven Cadwell
625 (246) Ulysses Lennon
623 (248-234) Fred Fasel
616 (221) Kurt Roberge
616 (220) Jerry Kopchia
616 (213) Jason Sawyer
616 (211-211) Gary Brown
613 (218) Tim Hickman
613 (215) Butch Kinnee
613 (214-210) Hal Green
611 (216) Jeff Richard
610 (232-213) Aaron Noble
608 (234) Blake Cavanaugh
607 (235) Jeremy Peplinski
606 (242) Alex Lecik
605 (221-215) Rob Davis
604 Victor Vreeland
603 (252) Eric Porter
603 (237) Nick Musrelli
600 (241) Jerry Orr
600 Derek Nowak
Women’s Games
218 Barb Ames
203 Samantha Rettelle
201 Janice Moy
198 Jerri Lynn Decker
197 Cathy Haywood
195 Jean Steffes
192 Becky Oien
Women’s Series
671 (208-258-205) Alison Decker
610 (214-211) Michaela Watson
596 (192-215) Bobbi Jo Babik
592 (200-211) Denise Vaughan
591 (213-192) Debra Parent
590 (224-190) Sheila Mosley
584 (233) Anna Oakley
584 (201-202) Angie Daniel
574 (200-203) Kim Sisk
563 (221) Samantha Rettelle
561 (205) Heather Hull
552 (224) Sheila Mosley
541 (203) Michelle Smith
538 (201) Neva McGee
535 (204) Stacy Percy
530 (199-191) Karen Parent
Deals
Saturday’s Transactions
MLB
MLB — Announced that it has approved a roster substitution for the Houston Astros due to MLB’s joint COVID-19 protocols for C Jason Castro. As a result, Castro will be replaced by catcher Garrett Stubbs on Houston’s active World Series roster. In accordance with MLB Postseason rules, Stubbs may remain on the active roster until Castro is approved to be reinstated from the COVID-19 Related Injured List.
NBA
NBA — Fined Brooklyn Nets F Kevin Durant for his actions on October 29.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Recalled G Leandro Bolmaro from Iowa (G League).
NFL
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted LB Daren Bates and OLB James Vaughters to the active roster from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted TE Kahale Warring to the active roster from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated CB Stephon Gilmore from the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DE Darryl Johnson on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Announced head coach Matt Nagy remains under COVID-19 protocol and special team coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. Activated OL Larry Borom from injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Khalid Kareem to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted HB Trayveon Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.