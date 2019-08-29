Week One Showdowns

Marquette at TC St. Francis 

2018 RECORDS: Marquette (4-5); TCSF (12-1) 

WHEN: 7 p.m. 

SERIES: TCSF leads 4-0 

RADIO: FM-89.9

LAST MEETING: TCSF won 42-3

BACKGROUND: These two teams have opened the season against each other since 2015. TCSF has never allowed the Redmen to score more than 14 points. TCSF has outscored Marquette 145-24 in their four meetings. 

Manton at Johannesburg-Lewiston

2018 RECORDS: Manton (4-5); Joburg (9-2) 

WHEN: 7 p.m.

SERIES: Manton leads 6-5

LAST MEETING: Manton won 29-22

BACKGROUND: Manton first played Joburg in 1979, losing 14-8. Manton has won the last three meetings including the only regular season loss for the Cardinals in 2018. 

Bellaire at Pellston

2018 RECORDS: Bellarie (3-6); Pellston (4-5) 

WHEN: 7 p.m.

SERIES: Bellaire leads 32-13

LAST MEETING: Bellaire won 32-20

BACKGROUND: Bellaire and Pellston began their series in 1968 and have competed 45 times since. The Eagles have won the last four meetings which have all came since the switch to 8-player. 

Brethren at Forest Area

2018 RECORDS: Brethren (); Forest Area () 

WHEN: 7 p.m.

SERIES: Forest Area leads 3-2

LAST MEETING: Forest Area won 38-24

BACKGROUND: Brethren won both meetings between these teams when they participated in 11-player football but Forest Area has won all three since making the switch to 8-player. Forest Area has outscored the Bobcats 136-38 since 2016. 

Petoskey at Mt. Pleasant 

2018 RECORDS: Petoskey (5-5); Mt. Pleasant (10-1) 

WHEN: 7 p.m.

SERIES: Mt. Pleasant leads 4-1

LAST MEETING: Mt. Pleasant won 35-6

BACKGROUND: Mt. Pleasant defeated Petoskey in the first game of the season last year 13-0. They met again in the pre-district round of the playoffs where the Oilers won 35-6. The Northmen lone win against the Oilers came n the 2014 playoffs by a score of 20-14. 

