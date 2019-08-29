Marquette at TC St. Francis
2018 RECORDS: Marquette (4-5); TCSF (12-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m.
SERIES: TCSF leads 4-0
RADIO: FM-89.9
LAST MEETING: TCSF won 42-3
BACKGROUND: These two teams have opened the season against each other since 2015. TCSF has never allowed the Redmen to score more than 14 points. TCSF has outscored Marquette 145-24 in their four meetings.
Manton at Johannesburg-Lewiston
2018 RECORDS: Manton (4-5); Joburg (9-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m.
SERIES: Manton leads 6-5
LAST MEETING: Manton won 29-22
BACKGROUND: Manton first played Joburg in 1979, losing 14-8. Manton has won the last three meetings including the only regular season loss for the Cardinals in 2018.
Bellaire at Pellston
2018 RECORDS: Bellarie (3-6); Pellston (4-5)
WHEN: 7 p.m.
SERIES: Bellaire leads 32-13
LAST MEETING: Bellaire won 32-20
BACKGROUND: Bellaire and Pellston began their series in 1968 and have competed 45 times since. The Eagles have won the last four meetings which have all came since the switch to 8-player.
Brethren at Forest Area
2018 RECORDS: Brethren (); Forest Area ()
WHEN: 7 p.m.
SERIES: Forest Area leads 3-2
LAST MEETING: Forest Area won 38-24
BACKGROUND: Brethren won both meetings between these teams when they participated in 11-player football but Forest Area has won all three since making the switch to 8-player. Forest Area has outscored the Bobcats 136-38 since 2016.
Petoskey at Mt. Pleasant
2018 RECORDS: Petoskey (5-5); Mt. Pleasant (10-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m.
SERIES: Mt. Pleasant leads 4-1
LAST MEETING: Mt. Pleasant won 35-6
BACKGROUND: Mt. Pleasant defeated Petoskey in the first game of the season last year 13-0. They met again in the pre-district round of the playoffs where the Oilers won 35-6. The Northmen lone win against the Oilers came n the 2014 playoffs by a score of 20-14.
