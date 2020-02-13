CLARKSTON [mdash] Jan Gabier, 82, of Clarkston, died suddenly, at home, on March 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Fayvella McClish. She is survived by her brother, L. Wells Gabier; half brother, Craig Gabier; nieces and nephews, Nicole Upcott, Shane Gabier, Montal Gabier and…