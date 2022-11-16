HARBOR SPRINGS — Walstrom Marine in Harbor Spring acquired Traverse City-based Grand Bay Marine in a deal announced on Wednesday.
Grand Bay Marine has been owned and operated by Liz Carney and her family since it was founded in 1997.
Liz and Kevin Carney will "assist in the ownership transition," according to a release from Walstrom Marine. The couple's daughter, Rachael Milliman, will serve as general manager of the Grand Bay Marine Traverse City location while Walstrom Marine President Tom Ervin will oversee the overall Grand Bay Marine business, according to the release.
"We are honored to welcome Grand Bay Marine to the Walstrom Marine family," Ervin said in the release. "Grand Bay Marine has built a strong customer base and a leading position in the Traverse City market."
