College seniors had to commit to their school of choice by May 1. Many are wondering what the next steps are for them.
Freshman orientations get started soon. During orientation there are sessions for students and parents to gain insight into how to have a smooth transition into college. Classes for the fall will be scheduled and many will have a chance to meet department heads.
Now is a great time to review the financial aid package and accept the aid that you plan to take. If you are taking out a student loan you will need to go to studentaid.gov to complete Loan Entrance Counseling as well as sign the Master Promissory Note. You will need to indicate which school you want notified about the loan.
There are several forms of loans offered to students and their parents. Once the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is completed, students will be offered a Stafford Direct Loan, which comes from the Federal Government. Freshmen can borrow $5,500, sophomores are offered $6,500 and juniors and seniors are eligible for $7,500 each year. Each student is able to borrow a total of $31,000 for their undergraduate degree, so there is $4,000 available if they take more than four years to obtain their degree.
The interest rate for the Stafford loan for 2022-2023 loans have not yet been announced. There is also a loan fee that is deducted from the disbursement.
There is currently an Automatic Temporary 0% Interest and Administrative Forbearance as a Result of the COVID-19 emergency for students that currently have Direct Loans. To provide relief to student loan borrowers during the COVID-19 emergency, interest is being temporarily set at 0% on federal student loans. In addition, federal student loan borrowers were automatically placed in an administrative forbearance, which allows you to temporarily stop making your monthly loan payments. This 0% interest and suspension of payments will last from March 13, 2020, through at least Aug. 31, 2022, but you can still make payments if you choose.
Students may also be eligible for private loans offered by a bank, credit union, state agency or the school. The lender may require an established credit record, and a student often needs a cosigner. Private loans typically do not offer the same benefits as the federal loans — including deferment, consolidation and loan forgiveness.
The Parent Plus loan is offered to parents once the FAFSA is completed. The Plus loan is credit based — so a student may be eligible to borrow additional unsubsidized loans if their parents are not approved for a Plus loan. The maximum amount available to borrow is the total cost of attendance less any other aid awarded. The interest rate for 2022-2023 has not been announced and there is also a loan fee that is deducted prior to disbursement.
Local scholarships offered through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and other donors are typically announced during the Honors events at high schools. There are still plenty of scholarships available. More than $50 billion are given away nationally each year.
The bill for the first semester will be sent out in late July or early August. At this point most schools have not announced their tuition and housing costs yet. Make sure your student checks their student email and portal for important dates and deadlines.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshops to learn more about how to reduce stress, save time and potentially money during the college planning process. Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or https://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/for locations and dates. The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college. If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
