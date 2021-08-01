Now that August is here college bound families are scrambling to make sure they are on track for the fall. Many families are getting their tuition bills posted on their student’s college portal — and are deciding how best to pay the bill.
There are two types of college expenses: direct and indirect.
The direct costs are those charged by and paid directly to the college like tuition, room and board if on campus, and other college and course fees that may be required. Indirect costs include books and supplies, transportation and personal expenses. The indirect costs will not appear on a college bill, but are eligible to be paid for through financial aid.
Students are eligible for Direct Subsidized and Unsubsidized student loans. Traditionally, these are the two most common forms of federal student loans made available to undergraduate students. Colleges determine the actual amount of loan eligibility each academic year, but there are also federal loan limits for each type of student loan.
Direct Subsidized Loans are available to students who demonstrate financial need. They do not accrue interest while students are attending a college or university at least half-time and during their grace period and other periods of deferment. Interest will begin upon repayment of these loans which is generally six months after graduation or if you are no longer enrolled in classes at least half-time.
Direct Unsubsidized Loans are the opposite of a subsidized one. These loans are not based on financial need and they do accrue interest while you are in school and during deferment.
The current year interest rate on both Direct Subsidized and Unsubsidized Loans changes every year on July 1, but once you take out a loan, it is locked in at that year’s interest rate. This interest rate is set by Congress and is based on the 10-year Treasury note.
The new rates for Direct Subsidized Loans, Direct Unsubsidized Loans, and Direct PLUS Loans first disbursed on or after July 1, 2021, and before June 30, 2022 will be as follows:
- Direct Subsidized or Unsubsidized Undergraduate Loans: 3.734%
- Direct Unsubsidized Graduate Loans: 5.284%
- Direct PLUS Loans: 6.284%.
The annual loan limits for dependent undergraduate student are $5,500 for first-year students(no more than $3,500 in subsidized loans), $6,500 for second year (no more than $4,500 in subsidized loans) and $7,500 for third and fourth year (no more than $5,500 in subsidized loans).
As your student heads off to college they are becoming more independent and financial independence is one of the most important aspects. Now is a great time to teach your student how to plan financially.
Help them develop a spending plan (most people don’t like the word budget). Start by helping them determine what their monthly expenses are. If you deposit a semester’s worth of spending money in your student’s bank account at the start of the term without discussing ways to make it last you may get a text asking for more money sooner than you planned. There are a number of online resources about money management and creating a spending plan — Mint.com, MyMoney.gov or BudgetTracker. Many banks offer this service as well.
By now your mailbox has already been filled with credit card offers to your student. Talk with your son or daughter about how to choose a card and how to use it responsibly to avoid doing damage to their credit score. Using a debit card instead — or a credit card with a low limit — are great ways to limit negative impact on their credit score.
For rising seniors now is a great time to check your progress toward applying for college. The Common App (www.commonapp.org) opens today. There are over 900 colleges that you can apply to using the Common App. Verify if your school of choice utilizes Common App or has their own application.
Now is a great time to follow up with those submitting letters of reccomendation. They can upload the letter of recommendation directly to the Common App or send it to the school.
Continue to narrow down your list of colleges. It is suggested to have a list of 5-10 colleges that you love the most. Choose at least two safety schools, several target schools, and one or two ‘reach’ schools.
Retake the SAT/ACT (if needed). If you weren’t happy with your previous score, now is the time to take it again. You can register for the SAT at www.collegeboard.org and for the ACT at www.ACT.org.
Begin to search and apply for scholarships. Check out our website for resources to search for applications.
For most families, college planning is one of the largest wealth transfers they will face, yet it is often not given the financial planning required.
