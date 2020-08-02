Like everything else this year, COVID-19 is impacting college-bound families. We have received many calls from families inquiring about options for this fall if they don’t feel comfortable sending their student away to college.
The colleges themselves are still trying to plan for the upcoming year with social distancing guidelines. Many are starting out with all online classes, while others are planning a combination of online and in-person classes. The best advice for all students that are college bound this fall is to stay in communication with your school.
For students that have decided to attend a community college this fall and are deferring attendance to the four-year college they had planned to attend, it is important to work with the academic advisor at both schools.
While credits obtained at a community college will ultimately transfer, they may not be credits that are required for you to obtain your bachelor’s degree. The Michigan Transfer Agreement (MTA) was put into place to improve the transferability of college courses between Michigan public community colleges and universities.
Each four year college in Michigan has a complete list of the courses from a community college that satisfy their requirements toward a bachelor’s degree. The school website will have all the details of their course requirements and which community college courses will satisfy them. Make sure you work with your academic advisor to discuss the courses that make the most sense for you.
Rising seniors should be getting ready to complete their college application. The Common App opened on Aug. 1 and can be accessed at www.commonapp.org. The Common App is used by nearly 900 colleges across the country. Make the time to put your plan together to complete your college applications.
Check the college website to determine if they have their own application or use the Common App. Many schools that utilize their own applications have those available on various dates.
Each college provides a list of items that are required to apply — these may include a college specific essay, letters of recommendation or personal interview. Some tips for the essay include: Write about something that’s important to you, don’t just recount; reflect; being funny is tough, but if you can make the admissions staff laugh it helps set you apart; start now and write several drafts, it is critical that you answer the question being asked and have at least one other person edit your essay — your English teacher is a great resource.
It has been recommended to avoid writing about COVID-19 — that topic will certainly be overused.
The other most common question we are hearing: What about the ACT and SAT for rising high school seniors? Due to the cancellation of in person classes in March, most seniors have not taken the ACT or SAT. Seniors will be taking the SAT in September in school — if schools are indeed open. However, there is still an opportunity to take the SAT on Aug. 29.
Colleges utilize the results to determine merit-based aid. Many colleges are still trying to determine how they are going to make their acceptance selections with this unprecedented year.
Students have time to prepare for the upcoming ACT and SAT and decide if they are going to take both of the tests. There are plenty of study resources available including Khan Academy and act.org.
There are many online virtual prep courses available as well as local tutors that can meet virtually. Two of the local tutors in the Traverse City area are Susan Abrahams and Sharon Burnor. Susan Abrahams can be found at www.susanabrahamstutoring.com and Sharon Burnor can be reached at www.thevarsityscholar.com. There are other tutors in our area, so feel free to contact our office or ask your counselor for more information.
Since Michigan College Planning wasn’t able to hold the college planning workshops at the local schools this spring we have put together other resources to help families virtually including a recording of our workshop. Contact our office for more details. Michigan College Planning offers a complimentary consultation so if you would like to schedule an in-person or virtual meeting contact us by phone or email.
