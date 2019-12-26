During the holiday season many college bound families are taking a break from the college planning process, but are wondering what the next steps might be that they need to take. This column is dedicated to the most common questions families have this time of the year.
My student has been accepted by their college of choice — there was a merit scholarship mentioned in their acceptance letter — is that all that they will be getting? Most colleges inform students of merit based aid at the time that they are accepted. Many students will not learn about financial based aid or private scholarships until late winter or early spring.
A student should make sure their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) has been filed and they should check their emails or student portal to insure that there aren’t any pending items that they need to submit to complete their financial aid application process. Colleges are required to verify at least 30 percent of the FAFSAs they receive — so make sure your student checks often for any requests they may get.
How can my student obtain additional aid? Nationally over $50 billion in scholarships are given away each year. There are many sources available to help your student find scholarships that they qualify for. It is important to check the website of the schools they have been accepted to — many have additional scholarships available that require an additional application to be submitted. The financial aid office is a great resource to learn more about scholarship and grant opportunities.
High school guidance counselors are the best source for local scholarships. Local scholarships are going to be easier to win than regional and national ones and, due to the giving nature of our area, there are many to apply to. The local scholarships from Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation will be available in the middle of January and students can research the scholarships at www.gtrcf.org. The Foundation awards over $150,000 each year to local students.
In addition, there are many free websites and apps that offer scholarship search tools for students. Some of the most popular are www.fastweb.com, www.unigo.com/Scholarships, https://bigfuture.collegeboard.org/scholarship-search and http://home.myscholly.com/#scholly. Michigan College Planning also has a list of the most popular local and national scholarships on their website listed by the application deadline.
What should my junior be concentrating on now? Juniors should have their PSAT scores by now; they can be found at www.collegeboard.org. This is a great time to decide if they should take the SAT prior to the test that is given in April during the school day. Many students also take the ACT to see if they may actually do better on that test. There are many test prep resources available including Khan Academy, test prep books and local test prep tutors.
In addition to test preparation, juniors should be narrowing down their list of potential schools and scheduling campus visits to learn which school is a good fit for them. A campus visit includes a presentation from the admissions, financial aid and academics offices and there is a campus tour typically led by a current student. The visit affords the prospective student the opportunity to see first hand what the campus is like and some include a chance to sit in on a class.
The Common App, which is used by close to 900 schools at this time, will provide the essay prompts for the 2020-2021 application sometime after the first of the year. Juniors can start working on the essay this spring to get a jump start on their college application.
I have younger students, what should we be concentrating on to plan for college? It is important to realize what colleges are looking for and help your student work on areas they may need to improve upon. The factors that colleges look at when determining who they are going to admit include: grade point average, standardized test scores (ACT and/or SAT), rigor of courses, class rank, application essay and recommendations. Some of the nonacademic factors include: interview, extracurricular activities, talent/ability, character/personal qualities, first generation college student, alumni relation, geographical residence, state residency, volunteer work, work experience and the level of the applicant’s interest.
Take advantage of Michigan College Planning’s College Planning workshop to learn more about the application process and how to become what colleges want. Visit www.michigancollegeplanning.com or https://www.tcaps.net/programs/leap/for locations and dates.
The workshops are informative and include steps you can take right now to assure you understand the cost of attendance and how you can afford college. If you are unable to attend a workshop, feel free to call Michigan College Planning with your questions.
