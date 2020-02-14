BEULAH — The Winterfest Fireworks that were delayed a week because of unsafe ice have now been canceled.
Ice conditions on the lake are still dangerous, said Tim Quick, of the Crystal Lake Community Business Association.
TRAVERSE CITY — Elizabeth A. "Betty" Thomas, 97, of Traverse City, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Boardman Lake Glens, in the loving care of her family. Elizabeth will be interred at Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield Hills, next to her husband, William, at a late…
passed away Feb. 7, 2020 at the Villages in Florida. Visitation will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Elk Rapids. Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. A full obituary will appear Feb. 23…
of Traverse City, formerly of Cadillac, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at her home. She was 61. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac, with visitation one hour prior. Mr. Dan Vogler officiating. Burial will take place…
