Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 12F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 12F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.