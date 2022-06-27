TRAVERSE CITY — A man and a woman, both presumed to be in their 60s, were found dead inside a unit at the Brookside Commons apartment complex in Garfield Township.
They were discovered by the building maintenance man on June 23 as he was performing his usual monthly check-ins at approximately 11 a.m. He called the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department, who arrived on the scene.
Neither the man or the woman had been seen or heard from in several days, according to officials.
There were no signs of trauma or foul play at the scene, Captain Randy Fewless said on Monday. On Saturday, the bodies were sent to Kalamazoo for an autopsy. As of Monday morning the Sheriff's Office had not received the results yet, and said the investigation is still open and ongoing.
