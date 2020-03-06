In 1970, George Harrison became the first Beatle to score a No. 1 hit as a solo artist. The song, “My Sweet Lord,” from his album “All Things Must Pass,” boasts a gorgeous melody so basic and elemental it seemed unbelievable that someone hadn’t already written it.
That’s because somebody had. Harrison was sued by the publishing company holding the rights to “He’s So Fine,” a 1963 hit by the Chiffons that had an almost identical melody. Harrison claimed he had never heard it, but a judge ruled that since Harrison COULD easily have listened to “He’s So Fine,” he had unintentionally stolen its melody.
Popular music history is full of stories like this, but Bright Tunes Music v. Harrisongs Music is significant because of the precedent it set. The judge in the case ruled that the songs were so similar that Harrison had to have copied “He’s So Fine” simply because it existed first in an accessible format, thereby establishing the legal concept of “subconscious plagiarism.”
This happens in pop music somewhat regularly. A more recent example of subconscious plagiarism involves the late Tom Petty and the British singer Sam Smith, whose 2014 hit “Stay With Me” has a melody nearly identical to Petty’s 1989 song “I Won’t Back Down.”
Even though Petty’s track remains a catalog standard, it’s reasonable to think Smith had never heard it, since he wasn’t born until three years after it came out. But since the song was readily available, Petty could have sued if he wanted to. (Smith’s team agreed to share a songwriting credit.)
Unintentional plagiarism is an unusual and seemingly paradoxical idea in the realm of intellectual property and copyright law, but it’s a valid notion because there is a finite number of available melodies. It would be virtually impossible for somebody to unintentionally plagiarize an entire chapter of a novel, for example, or the script of a TV episode, or a painting. But since the supply of melodies is exhaustible, and pop songs tend to be short, it’s probably inevitable.
Assuming that’s the case, a project called All the Music, created by Damien Riehl and Noah Rubin, who are both musicians and programmers, raises some provocative questions about what it means to write a song when certain limits of musical creation are mathematically definable.
Riehl and Rubin programmed an algorithm that identified and produced every possible melody containing up to 12 notes in the key of C, keeping to a conventional time signature. After developing software that could generate 300,000 melodies per second, they released the entire trove of possible melodies — all 68.7 billion of them — as digital MIDI files, along with the code that produced them, online at allthemusic.info.
They’ve published the material under a Creative Commons license, which means anyone can freely use it. So effectively, every conceivable melody is now available in the public domain.
All the Music’s creators have said the goal of their project is to prevent frivolous plagiarism cases against innocent songwriters. That’s fine, but I’m more interested in the implications for how we think of musical artistry. Namely, what does it mean to write a song if every melody already exists?
Some songwriters will describe themselves as conduits for melodic truths that exist as pure facts in the universe, just waiting to be discovered and used.
Others will describe songwriting as a laborious technical process — as construction, as architecture, as intricate problem-solving, not dissimilar from doing math. All the Music validates both of these ideas, which I think is exciting.
Obviously there is more to a song than its written melody. There is instrumentation and chord structure. There is performance. There are the lyrics. But even if melody is finite, so many depths are still available for exploration.
Depending on the source you consult, the number of published songs is somewhere between 80 and 100 million. A lot, yes, but only about a 10th of a percent of what can exist. Sounds like we’re just getting started.
