Around the world and throughout our state, destination organizations serve to drive economic activity and growth for their communities. Funding models, approaches and styles vary, and we refer to these organizations with an array of terms, such as convention and visitors bureaus, regional marketing agencies, and destination management organizations.
Here in the Traverse City region, we have a collaborative regional model that is funded through room assessments on overnight lodging stays (what some call a “bed tax”).
This model has been in action for decades, serving as one of the most effective long-standing economic development tools available in our state’s history. Traverse City Tourism’s mission is to promote, protect and enhance the Traverse City region, securing our position as a premier, four-season destination.
We envision a prosperous region that is welcoming to everyone, and our organization strives to be innovative, inclusive and to encourage thoughtful stewardship of our natural assets.
All of those aspirations were on stage when Traverse City hosted the recent Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism. Travel industry experts and hospitality professionals convened here to share ideas and concerns, reflect on the past and plan for the future. But perhaps the most important thing about the conference this year was having the event itself be in person rather than virtual.
The loss of group and business travel has taken a toll on our tourism-supported businesses.
Nationally, the business travel sector has only reached 44% of 2019 levels. While leisure travel has bounced back more quickly, Traverse City has not yet fully returned to pre-pandemic visitor numbers. The greater challenge is that we have lost the types of visitors that help support a sustainable year-round hospitality economy.
Business travelers, conferences and group travel are all critical to helping balance out the visitation calendar, and we are eager to have them return fully and see these grow in our market.
While demand is an important part of our post-pandemic recovery, the greater challenge in this economic equation is a supply-side issue. Like so many industries, workforce remains the greatest obstacle for hospitality businesses. No sector has been harder hit by the pandemic.
Michigan lost 17% of its hospitality workforce since February of 2020. Nearly 30% of all jobs lost in the state were in leisure and hospitality. Nationally, hospitality makes up one in seven job vacancies. As you may have noticed, without the staff to keep things ticking, hotels, retailers and restaurants have had to limit hours, offerings and services.
Worker shortages dramatically hinder our industry’s ability to rebound. U.S. Travel notes that for every 100 open jobs, there are only 58 domestic workers available. Businesses need more guest worker visas to be made available on an ongoing basis, with an emphasis on allowing workers to return each year.
While visa workers are not a feasible staffing option for every business, many hospitality employers are well-equipped to host guest workers and they, in turn, can help ease the shortage throughout our labor supply.
It’s impossible to talk about workforce these days without noting the pressures impacting Traverse City’s ability to attract and retain these much-needed human resources. Housing shortages in our region have reached a critical point, and the shortages are further exacerbated by the short-term rental (STR) market.
While at one time, families and locals rented their property out to cover costs to maintain a property, today STRs present a lucrative entrepreneurial opportunity for those who can afford the investment. Realtors and property management businesses have grown quickly to provide services to homeowners, and new STR developments around our region pop up regularly.
In fact, the majority of STRs actually qualify for the “bed tax” since anyone who owns or manages 10 units or more is required to collect it.
Our community — and the state — clearly struggle with the balance of how these sharing-economy businesses fit into our neighborhoods and how they should be regulated. Moreover, we are acutely aware, in this time when housing is in short supply, how STRs impact our long-term housing availability. What is clear is that the growth in the market is dramatic here, the management of rentals is consolidating and growing more professional, and there are at present few commonalities in regulation across local municipalities.
A more regional approach to regulation may be in order in the long-term, but much of the decision-making currently lies with Lansing — including the power to remove regulatory control from local authorities, which could be detrimental to regions like ours.
So, what can we do to move things forward and accelerate our region’s recovery and long-term prosperity?
To simplify, let’s focus on three key elements that will support greater success for our regional economy and, in particular, the hospitality business community. These topics will require varying degrees of community energy and effort, follow a unique timeline, and each present a different benefit.
- Develop year-round attractions, particularly indoor sports facilities, to help diversify the off-season activities available and bring in group business.
- Find effective solutions to solve our workforce shortages and support those who have chosen hospitality careers.
- Plan for and address the impact of short-term rentals throughout the region.
In the coming year, we hope to see a greater return to “normal” for everyone. The pandemic forced businesses to become experts at resiliency and adaptation, to focus anew on human resources, and to be creative and collaborative.
The more successes we have at spreading visitorship throughout the year and filling the array of rewarding hospitality jobs, the stronger our region’s businesses will be.
And — we all know — having great places to dine, shop, relax and enjoy is not just attractive to visitors — it is a key part of what makes this such a great place to call home.
