TRAVERSE CITY — Lulling a 350ish-pound black bear to sleep in the heart of a Traverse City neighborhood took patience, even with help from a fourth tranquilizer dart.
So a crowd that gathered on Fifth Street near Maple Street Sunday morning waited, and watched as the groggy bear stirred in his tree branch perch over the front lawn of a nearby house.
And waited. And watched as more onlookers joined, and as morning became afternoon.
Traverse City Police officers, whose cruisers blocked the street, along with Department of Natural Resources biologists and conservation officers, tried to quiet the crowd. Most obliged, but the rest of the city didn't relent: a neighbor mowed the lawn, a loud compressor droned a block away, a few car alarms blared and a fire truck blew its horn and siren as it rolled down Division Street.
The bear eventually dozed off, its hind legs dangling below the branch and a few tranquilizer darts sticking out of its rump.
Two Traverse City Light & Power employees used a bucket truck to move closer to the bear, where DNR Wildlife Assistant Mike Kowalski said they planned to harness it using a "dead man rescue" technique and lower it to the ground.
At least that was the plan. The bear fell from the tree just after 1 p.m. as the crew worked to secure it. It landed on some mattresses DNR conservation officers placed below. Several people in the crowd said they were worried about the bear getting hurt if it fell, and Grand Traverse County Commissioner Ashlea Walter volunteered some mattresses from her house across the street.
DNR Wildlife Technician Angela Herban said the bear landed "butt-first" on a mattress, and Steve Griffith, a department wildlife biologist, agreed the fall went about as well as could be hoped.
"They're a tough animal, obviously they are in trees all the time and they do have accidents in the wild," Griffith said earlier. "But in general, they can take a pretty good fall."
Kowalski, Herban and Griffith raced to the bear's side, removing the darts and checking the bear's vital signs. That included making sure the animal's airways were clear and its breathing rate was good, Herban said. They also checked the pulse and temperature of the bruin, a male she estimated to be 350 pounds and some years old.
City police, firefighters and DNR conservation officers helped haul the bear in a canvass carrier to a bear trap — a large metal tube on a trailer with a sliding door on one end.
"Now he'll go for a long ride, probably 50-60 miles at minimum," Griffith said.
Biologists intend to make sure the bear is awake and moving before letting it go, he added.
That came as good news to Walter, who said she was glad to hear the "beautiful animal" was alive and about to be relocated.
