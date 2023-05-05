CURLING
Traverse City Curling Club League Scores
Monday Night
Utter Chaos def. Rolling Stones, 7-3
Ready, Fire, Aim def. Rock and Stone!, 9-8 (Extra End)
Time For Some Hacktion def. Blondestones, 7-3
Tuesday Night
Thundercats def. Rockheads, 8-6
Bitter Ends def. Drinks are on you, 11-8
Spring Flingers def. 3 Curls & A Boy, 10-3
Button Busters def. Calling for Takeout, 8-7 (Extra End)
Wednesday Night
Don’s Dingers def. Rocks in the House, 9-5
Little Nippers def. Draw For Four, 11-7
Loot Deer def. Storming The House, 7-5
Thursday Doubles
Duddle Tap def. Who Da Hammer?, 6-2
Team Davis def. Sisco Inferno, 8-4
Duensing-Girrell def. Silver Spruce, 9-8
We Are Two def. The Funseekers, 5-4
Dynamic Duo def. Trust Us, 1-0 (forfeit)
Thursday Night
Stonehounds vs Control Weight Peel def. Stonehounds, 12-1
Dudes With Stones def. Nuthin’ But Button, 9-2
The Kidney Stones def. Reckless Abandon, 10-4
MLB
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 27 6 .818 _
Baltimore 22 10 .688 4½
Boston 20 14 .588 7½
Toronto 19 14 .576 8
New York 17 16 .515 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 14 .576 _
Cleveland 14 18 .438 4½
Detroit 13 17 .433 4½
Chicago 11 22 .333 8
Kansas City 8 24 .250 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 18 12 .600 _
Los Angeles 18 14 .563 1
Houston 16 15 .516 2½
Seattle 15 16 .484 3½
Oakland 6 26 .188 13
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3, 12 innings
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Boston 11, Toronto 5
Friday’s Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
MLB
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (France 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit 5, St. Louis 4
Detroit St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Vierling cf-rf 3 1 1 0 G.Cabrera p-p 0 0 0 0
Ibáñez rf 3 1 1 0 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0
Greene cf 2 1 1 2 Gorman ph 1 0 0 0
Báez ss 4 1 3 2 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
Haase lf-c 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 3 0
Torkelson 1b 5 0 1 1 Contreras dh-c 5 1 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 5 0 2 1
M.Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Carlson cf 5 0 1 1
Short 3b 2 0 0 0 Yepez lf 4 1 1 0
McKinstry ph-lf 1 1 0 0 DeJong ss 4 0 2 0
Rogers c 2 0 1 0 Nootbaar rf 4 0 2 1
Maton ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Knizner c 3 1 1 1
Donovan ph-2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 40 4 13 4
Detroit 200 000 300 — 5
St. Louis 001 200 010 — 4
DP_Detroit 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Detroit 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Ibáñez (2), Rogers (3), Greene (1), Torkelson (6), Goldschmidt 2 (14), Nootbaar (2). HR_Báez (3), Knizner (1). SB_Haase (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd W,2-2 6 5 3 3 0 6
Cisnero H,4 2/3 3 0 0 0 2
MLB
Foley H,5 1 4 1 1 0 0
Englert H,2 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
Lange S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 3
St. Louis
Montgomery 6 6 2 2 1 6
Hicks L,0-3 BS,0-2 2/3 1 3 3 2 1
Gallegos 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
G.Cabrera 1 0 0 0 1 1
Helsley 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Foley pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, G.Cabrera pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Hicks (Vierling). WP_Gallegos.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:08. A_36,359 (44,494).
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 22 11 .667 _
New York 17 16 .515 5
Miami 16 17 .485 6
Philadelphia 15 18 .455 7
Washington 13 18 .419 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 20 13 .606 _
Milwaukee 18 13 .581 1
Chicago 16 16 .500 3½
Cincinnati 13 19 .406 6½
St. Louis 10 22 .313 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 13 .594 _
Arizona 17 14 .548 1½
San Diego 17 15 .531 2
San Francisco 13 17 .433 5
Colorado 12 21 .364 7½
Thursday’s Games
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 1
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4
Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
MLB
Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 0-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-2) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
NBA
Playoff Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Boston 4, Atlanta 2
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99
Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106
Friday, April 21: Atlanta 130, Boston 122
Sunday, April 23: Boston 129, Atlanta 121
Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta 119, Boston 117
Thursday, April 27: Boston 128, Atlanta 120
Phila. 4, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Phila. 121, Brooklyn 101
Monday, April 17: Phila. 96, Brooklyn 84
Thursday, April 20: Phila. 102, Brooklyn 97
Saturday, April 22: Phila. 96, Brooklyn 88
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1
Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117
Wednesday, April 19: Milwaukee 138, Miami 122
Saturday, April 22: Miami 121, Milwaukee 99
Monday, April 24: Miami 119, Milwaukee 114
Wednesday, April 26: Miami 128, Milwaukee 126, OT
New York 4, Cleveland 1
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97
Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90
Friday, April 21: New York 99, Cleveland 79
Sunday, April 23: New York 102, Cleveland 93
Wednesday, April 26: New York 106, Cleveland 95
Western Conference
Golden State 4, Sacramento 3
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123
Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106
Thursday, April 20: Golden State 114, Sacramento 97
Sunday, April 23: Golden State 126, Sacramento 125
Wednesday, April 26: Golden State 123, Sacramento 116
Friday, April 28: Sacramento 118, Golden State 99
Sunday, April 30: Golden State 120, Sacramento 100
Phoenix 4, L.A. Clippers 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110
Tuesday, April 18: Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109
Thursday, April 20: Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124
Saturday, April 22: Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 100
Tuesday, April 25: Phoenix 136, L.A. Clippers 130
L.A. Lakers 4, Memphis 2
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112
Wednesday, April 19: Memphis 103, L.A. Lakers 93
Saturday, April 22: L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101
Monday, April 24: L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 111, OT
Wednesday, April 26: Memphis 116, L.A. Lakers 99
Friday, April 28: L.A. Lakers 125, Memphis 85
Denver 4, Minnesota 1
Sunday, April 16: Denver 109, Minnesota 80
Wednesday, April 19: Denver 122, Minnesota 113
Friday, April 21: Denver 120, Minnesota 111
Sunday, April 23: Minnesota 114, Denver 108, OT
Tuesday, April 25: Denver 112, Minnesota 109
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
New York 1, Miami 1
Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101
Tuesday, May 2: New York 111, Miami 105
Saturday, May 6: New York at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, May 8: New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10: Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
x-Friday, May 12: New York at Miami, TBA
x-Monday, May 15: Miami at New York, TBA
Boston 2, Phila. 1
Monday, May 1: Phila. 119, Boston 115
Wednesday, May 3: Boston 121, Phila. 87
Friday, May 5: Boston 114, Phila. 102
Sunday, May 7: Boston at Phila., 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9: Phila. at Boston, TBA
x-Thursday, May 11: Boston at Phila., TBA
x-Sunday, May 14: Phila. at Boston, TBA
Western Conference
Golden State 1, L.A. Lakers 1
Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112
Thursday, May 4: Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100
Saturday, May 6: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 8: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
x-Friday, May 12: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, TBA
x-Sunday, May 14: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA
Denver 2, Phoenix 0
Saturday, April 29: Denver 125, Phoenix 107
Monday, May 1: Denver 97, Phoenix 87
Friday, May 5: Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 7: Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 9: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
x-Thursday, May 11: Denver at Phoenix, TBA
x-Sunday, May 14: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby Odds
Field for Saturday’s 149th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and current odds:
PP Horse Jockey Odds
1. Hit Show Manny Franco 30/1
2. Verifying Tyler Gaffalione 24/1
3. Two Phil’s Jareth Loveberry 9/1
4. Confidence Game James Graham 20/1
5. Tapit Trice Luis Saez 5/1
6. Kingsbarns Jose Ortiz 11/1
7. Reincarnate John Velazquez 17/1
8. Mage Javier Castellano 17/1
11. Disarm Joel Rosario 30/1
12. Jace’s Road Florent Geroux 32/1
13. Sun Thunder Brian Hernandez Jr. 26/1
14. Angel of Empire Flavien Prat 6/1
15. Forte Irad Ortiz Jr. 5/1
16. Raise Cain Gerardo Corrales 34/1
17. Derma Sotogake Christophe Lemaire 10/1
18. Rocket Can Junior Alvarado 33/1
21. Cyclone Mischief Joel Rosario 49/1
22. Mandarin Hero Kazushi Kimura 36/1
23. King Russell Rafael Bejarano 55/1
Trainers (by post position): 1. Brad H. Cox; 2. Brad H. Cox; 3. Larry Rivelli; 4. J. Keith Desormeaux; 5. Todd A. Pletcher; 6. Todd A. Pletcher; 7. Tim Yakteen; 8. Gustavo Delgado; 11. Steven M. Asmussen; 12. Brad H. Cox; 13. Kenneth G. McPeek; 14. Brad H. Cox; 15. Todd A. Pletcher; 16. Ben Colebrook; 17. Hidetaka Otonashi; 18. William I. Mott; 21. Dale L Romans; 22. Terunobu Fujita; 23. Ron Moquett.
Owners (by post position): 1. West, Gary and Mary; 2. Poulin, Jonathan, Westerberg, Magnier, Mrs. John, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B.; 3. Patricia’s Hope LLC and Sagan, Phillip; 4. Don’t Tell My Wife Stables; 5. Whisper Hill Farm, LLC and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck); 6. Spendthrift Farm LLC; 7. SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E., Stonestreet Stables LLC, Schoenfarber, Jay A., Waves Edge Capital LLC and Donovan, Catherine; 8. OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH; 11. Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC; 12. West Point Thoroughbreds and Albaugh Family Stables LLC; 13. R.T Racing Stable and Cypress Creek Equine; 14. Albaugh Family Stables LLC; 15. Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable; 16. Warren, Andrew and Warren, Rania; 17. Hiroyuki Asanuma; 18. Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc.; 21. Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Castleton Lyons; 22. Hiroaki Arai; 23. Jones, Brereton C. and Naber Racing, LLC.
Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT
Deals
Friday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated C Luis Torrens from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Ryan O’Hearn to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Kutter Crawford on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 4. Recalled RHP Kaleb Ort from Worcester (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the paternity list. Sent RHP Liam Hendriks to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned LHP Sammy Peralta to Charlotte. Sent 2B Yoan Moncada to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.,
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated LHP Sam Hentges from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Zach Plesac to Columbus (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed OF Kyle Isbel on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Austin Cox from Omaha (IL). Recalled C Nate Eaton and RHP Jonathan Heasley from Omaha.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Aaron Loup on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled OF/INF Alex Kiriloff from St. Paul (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Dereck Rodriguez from St. Paul. Placed LHP Caleb Thielbar on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 3. Transferred RHP Tyler Mahle from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Tyler Glasnow to Durham (IL) on a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Zach Pop on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed SS Kevin Vicuna to a minor league contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed SS Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Reinstated RHP Raisel Iglesias from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Dylan Dodd to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled SS Braden Shewmake from Gwinnett. Sent C Travis d’Arnaud to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Matt Mervis from Iowa (IL). Optioned INF Edwin Rios to Iowa. Sent LHP Ryan Borucki outright to Iowa.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RF Yonathan Daza for assignment. Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 15-day IL. Reinstated C Austin Wynns from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Brian Serven to Albuquerque (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Johan Quezada outright to Jacksonville (IL). Sent RHP JT Chargois to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Bennett Sousa from Nashville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Andrew Bellatti to Clearwater (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Traded LHP Nick Allgeyer to Houston for cash.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent SS Drew Maggi outright to Altoona (EL). Placed RHP Vince Velasquez on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Chase De Jong from his rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jake Woodford on the 15-day IL and LF Tyler O’Neil on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP James Naile from Memphis (IL). Recalled 1B Juan Yepez from Memphis.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Jose Azocar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 3.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Zach Hoguiesson and OF Rodney Tennie.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released C Scott Combs and RHP Daniel Procopio.
TRI-CIY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Reymin Guduan.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Ray Weber. Released RHP Sam Greene and INF Marcel Lacasse.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHPs Nick Beardsley, Joseph Brennan and Tim Sabo.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed FB/DT Levi Bell, DTs Trey Botts and Kaleem Ceasar, WRs Dontay Demus Jr. and Sean Ryan, Gs Tykeem Doss, Jake Guidone and Tashawn Manning, QB Nolan Henderson, OLBs Malik Hamm and Kelle Sanders, T Brandon Kipper, CBs Jeremy Lucien and Corey Maffield Jr., RBs Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright and TEs Travis Vokolek and Brian Walker.
BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed DE Kameron Cline off waivers from Indianapolis.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Rodney McLeod.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DLs Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks, QB Sean Clifford, WR Dontayvion Wicks, K Anders Carlson, CB Carrington Valentine, RB Lew Nichols and S Anthony Johnson Jr.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CBs Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones, S Daniel Scott, TE Will Mallory, RB Evan Hull, DE Titus Leo and OT Jake Witt. Released QB Nick Foles.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Tommy DeVito, WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, CB Gemon Green, S Alex Cook, LBs Habakkuk Baldonado, Troy Brown and Dyontae Johnson, LS Cameron Lyons and TE Ryan Jones. Signed RB Eric Gray, CB Tre Hawkins III and DB Gervarrius Owens to rookie contracts. Waived G Solomon Kindley and DB Terrell Burgess.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Deslin Alexandre, WRs Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson and T.J. Luther, LBs Zaire Barnes, Claudin Cherelus and Maalik Hall, Ss Trey Dean and Marquis Waters, RBs Travis Dye, and Israel Abanikanda, TE E.J. Jenkins and Zack Kuntz, CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse and OLs Derrick Langford and Brent Laing.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CBs Mekhi Garner and Eli Ricks, WRs Jadon Haselwood and Joseph Ngata, Ts Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid, TE Brady Russell, LB Ben VanSumren and P Ty Zentner.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released C Chase Roullier.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed WRs Gabriel Appiah-Kubi and Quan Harrison, RBs Derek Best and Ja’Darius Woods and OL Tony Gray.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Anthony Bennett, DBs Jake Kelly and Bret MacDougall, WR Jeremy Murphy and LB Max Charbonneau.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C Matthew Poitras to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed C Fedor Svechkov to a three-year, entry-level contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LW Jiri Smejkal to a one-year, entry-level contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed G Filip Lindberg to a two-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Michael Eyssimont to a two-year, one-way contract.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released D Marek Alscher, LW Josh Davies and D Braden Hache from amateur tryout contracts (ATO). Released Fs Skyler Briand’Amour, Ryan McAllister, Mackie Samoskevich and Jake Wise, RW Cory Conacher and C Mark Senden from professional tryout contracts (PTO).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin and G Shane Starrett from Kansas City (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Assigned G Parker Gahagen to Jacksonville (ECHL).
ECHL
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Colby McAuley from reserve. Placed Fs Jakov Novak and Aidan Brown on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Jake Murray from reserve. Placed F James Hardie on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated Demetrios Koumontzis from reserve. Placed D Matt Register on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed G Charles Williams on reserve.
TOLEDO OILERS — Activated D Riley McCourt from reserve. Placed D Derek Daschke on reserve.
SOCCER
MLS Next Pro
ATLANTA UNITED 2 — Signed M Adyn Torres.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.