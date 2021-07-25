Every one of us has either experienced or heard of the 20-page hospital bill with services and procedures we never heard of or we believe we never received. According to a June 2021 study by PatientsRightsAdvocate.org, 56 percent of adults believe that they or their family members have been over charged by hospitals. Without a means of finding out if they had or not it is virtually impossible to check.
That was supposed to change on Jan. 1, 2021 and America’s hospitals were to become transparent. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandated that every hospital publish their negotiated rates and display prices for virtually all items and services.
The goal was to make the information readily available so patients could compare costs, services and procedures and be better informed. You could search by either services or provider. CMS tagged 300 shoppable services so you could see expected out-of-pocket costs for elective services, even allowing for facility comparisons.
So if you have ABC Health insurance, you could find out what the cost of you bunionectomy is going to be and/or what you and the insurance company will pay the hospital. Or if you went to another hospital, would it cost less? Or if you would you be better off paying cash and not use insurance at all.
As of right now 94% of the nation’s hospitals are not in full compliance with the rules. According to the PatientsRightsAdvocate.org study, only 5.6% of hospitals are fully compliant. Over 80% didn’t publish payer-specific negotiated charges. Of the 94% non-compliant hospitals, 51.6% did not publish any negotiated rates and 39.6% did not publish any discounted rates.
Even the American Medical Association and the American Journal of Managed Care published last month say that they randomly surveyed 100 hospitals and found 83 were noncompliant with at least one major requirement missing.
I wanted to know if Munson Medical Center was one of the 5.6% of fully compliant hospital. I went to their web site and was delighted to see on their menu ‘Price Transparency.’ I clicked on the ‘view chargemaster information’ button and found myself in a medical billing code nightmare.
The chargemaster screen provided me with 9,209 CPT (Current Procedural Terminology) codes and services. Each with a different billing code with similar, if not the same types, of procedures. In audiology there were five codes for ‘eardrum testing using ear probe.’ In cardiology there were seven ‘external shock to heart to regulate heart beat.’ That went on and on from department to department, service to service.
More disconcerting was that the shoppable section of the site didn’t seem to function at all. Every time I entered a provider or service it wouldn’t show any results. I was instructed to enter a provider name (which I did) and or search all providers and enter a CPT code for the procedure I wanted to price.
Only problem was there were five codes for eardrum tests with the same description. What code do I use? Are they the same? What’s the difference? Left ear or right ear?
These CPT codes are published by the American Medical Association and with almost 10,000 in use it seems that the CMS goal of transparency has met a formidable opponent. As a consumer it is virtually impossible for me to be able to figure out what procedure I am going to have.
There is a penalty for those hospitals in noncompliance and it’s $300 per-hospital, per-day fine.
I am not sure if hospitals that have a site that partially works, like Munson’s, is considered compliant or not. But as a consumer trying to get information I’d vote no.
High premiums, higher deductibles and lack of transparency have added to the distrust of the healthcare industry. CMS can mandate until the cows come home. But these cows don’t seem to be in a hurry to come home.
Especially when it’s a cash cow.