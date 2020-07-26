TRAVERSE CITY — April was a brutal month for the hospitality industry.
The full force of the COVID-19 pandemic hit midway through March. Mandated business shutdowns took effect across Michigan.
“March came in at about 50 percent of what we had anticipated,” said Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism.
“April was all but nonexistent — probably close to 5 to 10 percent (of normal occupancy), if not lower,” he said of Grand Traverse area lodging facilities. “A lot of hoteliers, of course, minimized their room availability or completely closed, or chose not to reopen right away — as some of them are seasonal. So April was really our low point.”
Occupancy rates recovered somewhat in May, June and July. But the situation still is far from normal.
“It’s been an interesting period,” said Superior Hospitality Director of Operations Jonathan Pack.
“I’ve talked to vendors, people I’ve worked with for years, and they’re breaking down. You can just tell they’re at the end of the line of what to do, of handling everything — short staffed, hard to get your normal supplies, hard to contact your normal suppliers.”
Superior Hospitality operates Sleep Inn & Suites in Acme, Pointes North Beachfront Resort and Brio Beach Inn in Traverse City, and four lodging properties in Sault Ste. Marie. It just broke ground on a Comfort Inn and Mainstay Suites in Gaylord.
Peck joined Superior Hospitality in January after 15 years at the Cherry Tree Inn in East Bay Township, so he has a good handle on how to work with suppliers.
Many of the regular contact personnel at supply companies have been furloughed, he said, so hoteliers need to navigate to other personnel, who aren’t always up to speed on their newly assigned duties. It can take a week of playing phone tag just to get through to someone who can begin the ordering process. And the glitches don’t end there.
“Sometimes they guess, not really understanding,” Pack said, which can result in orders that are wrong. “They want everything to be normal — but it’s just not.”
Holiday weekends in late May and early July ushered in a wave of visitors to the Grand Traverse region. But the rest of the summer remains a question mark, particularly as hoteliers study from afar the rapidly changing coronavirus statistics in other states.
“May started to tick back up as some of the restrictions began to loosen It’s hard to tell,” said Tkach. “We’re still trying to decipher what really happened — we haven’t completely gotten all of our reports in yet.”
Activity began to pick up during June, he said.
“But still nowhere near where we would traditionally be at this point,” he said. “It’s been tough, for sure.”
Lodging businesses won’t be alone in feeling the financial effects of empty rooms.
As a result of the drop in travel demand from COVID-19, state and local tax revenue from U.S. hotel operations will drop by $16.8 billion in 2020, according to a report by Oxford Economics released in June by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.
For now, hospitality managers just need to keep forging forward as best they can.
Tkach has been impressed by how larger and smaller properties among the Traverse City Tourism membership — 89 lodging properties, including 22 in Benzie County — have shared coronavirus-related information.
“What’s nice about being part of a region like the Traverse City region is — I feel like there’s a lot of collaboration, and there’s been a lot of support from top to bottom among the membership,” he said.
Early in the pandemic, Traverse City Tourism hosted a series of webinars — on topics like finances and marketing — to help member properties navigate the information storm.
“We also talked a lot about safety, sanitation and hygiene,” said Tkach. “Bigger properties, corporate properties, were working side by side with smaller independent properties, talking about best practice, talking about product availability, and ideas about how to maintain a safe environment for the workers and for the guests.”
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in early July installed four thermal self-check temperature stations at the entrances of the Grand Lobby, Health Club and Clubhouse.
Guests are required to stop in front of the tablets where their body temperature will be taken. If a guest’s temperature registers below 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit they will be allowed admittance. The machines will only function if the person is wearing a face mask.
The thermal temperature stations are also being used at the Resort’s sister properties, Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge
Area lodging properties saw an uptick in visitors in June and July. Holiday weekends, in particular, attracted surges of visitors.
“That said, occupancy rates are still well below what we would traditionally experience,” Tkach said. “And rates have come down, too. So it’s kind of a double whammy.”
Lower rates and lower occupancy levels aren’t the only issues the hospitality industry is facing during the pandemic. Shortages of personal protective equipment like masks and gloves have been common. Attitudes at times also have been problematic.
A few delivery personnel balk at wearing protective gear on hotel premises, Pack said.
“They have a hard time understanding why face masks need to be worn,” he said. “Regardless of what we think about face masks, we tell them we have guests who would check out if they see people without masks. Or employees who feel uncomfortable with guests who don’t have masks.”
“There’s a lot of judging going on,” said Pack. “I have a team member with asthma, so face masks just do not work for her, so I got her a face shield instead. But then I get complaints from guests saying that she’s not wearing a face mask.”
“We’re getting hit on it at all fronts. Everything is stressed,” he said.
Adding to the stress has been the changing guidance on best practices, which has traced the flow of developing research into the still-unknown details of coronavirus.
“It just seemed like it was non-stop,” said Pack. “Every single day there was something different. It’s not just, ‘Hey, here are the practices,’ but it’s also ‘Here’s how to do unemployment,’ ‘Here’s how to do this,’ ‘Here’s how to handle this type of claim,’ ‘Here’s how — if a guest is COVID-positive,’ ‘Here’s if an employee is COVID-positive.’ It was definitely overwhelming.”
The pace of incoming health and business information began to ease in early July, Pack said.
But the future is far from certain.
“Right now is not the time to judge how businesses are going to do,” said Pack. “All the struggles we’re facing — (the future) is not being ignored, it’s being distracted by the heat of summer.
“We’re all going to do well through this period. But when you lose out on income of March through May, for businesses that do stay open year-round, it could really tell in December, February or January. That’s the time we’re really going to see the effect on cash balance to survive the winter.”
Tkach believes the pandemic may provide an opportunity to mold Traverse City’s tourism scene to better deal with the future.
“What is sustainable tourism going to look like going forward? What is the visitor economy going to look like after the pandemic? We’ve kind of got a clean slate right now,” said Tkach.
“We can observe how customers are approaching our products right now, how they’re coming into our destination, what they’re seeking out. “We can respond to those demands. But we can also look at: What are our core strengths? Let’s reflect, as a region, what can we do best, better than anybody else?
He’d like to see Traverse City strengthen visitor interest in the shoulder seasons, to diversify its hospitality industry season.
“We still have a really great fall product to showcase,” Tkach said. “We’ve got great spring and winter product to showcase. How can we better spread demand throughout the year, not only to make the economy more sustainable from an employment standpoint and a traffic flow standpoint, but also not have as big a reliance on one season. That’s a very risky business practice, to be so reliant on summertime.”
Many of the Grand Traverse region’s largest lodging properties depend on conventions and meeting to fill big blocks of rooms. Coronavirus hit that segment hard.
“The properties that took the biggest hit at the outset were those that relied on a lot of group and conference business in spring,” said Tkach. “Traverse City does a lot of conference business at the tail end of winter and that transition spring season. So some of our bigger, full-service properties lost a lot of business.”
“We’ve been trying to track that, and it’s our belief that there were well over 500 group cancellations for our properties,” he said. “Some of those were postponed, but not all of them. Some of them were postponed indefinitely — awaiting a new direction on how we will move forward, and also when we have a vaccine.”
