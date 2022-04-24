EMPIRE — Between the water and the woods of northwestern Michigan stretches a golden ribbon of beaches and dunes — sand — that teases tens of thousands of visitors, year after year.
Sand — is it really that teasing, that tantalizing?
“It really is,” said Trevor Tkach, President and CEO of Traverse City Tourism. “The dunes are fabulous. A lot of people think only (about) the dunes, the dune climb, but there’s over 35 miles of shoreline there, hundreds of miles of trails — paved and unpaved — wonderful opportunities all across Benzie and Leelanau counties.”
In the sand, castles are sculpted, and sea creatures, too. Visitors and locals alike nap on the beaches, picnic on the beaches, play catch on the beaches, stroll on the beaches, splash and swim in the water that rubs shoulders with the sand.
Gary VanDerziel, assistant superintendent or Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, said that while the pandemic delivered suffocating airs over much of the world, visitors and locals swarmed to the park in record numbers in an apparent response to stay safe, and probably even sane.
“The last year was a record year for us, it was our busiest year, ever,” said VanDerziel. “All the trails are open year-round, every season. People can ski, snowshoe, we even groom our Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail, we have our Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes groom that trail.”
VanDerziel said the park hosted 1,570,001 visitors in 2019 — the year COVID became a household nightmare — jumped to 1,718,696 in 2020, and then jumped again to 1,722,955 in 2021.
“That’s about 4,000 more people (than when the pandemic started),” he said. “For many years we averaged very close to about 1.1 or 1.2 million and all of a sudden in 2015, it went to 1.5, and then went to 1.6, and then in 2019 back to 1.5 during COVID. But then in 2020 and 2021 everybody was getting out and about.”
The national lakeshore includes a wide variety of terrain, but the dunes are the park’s shining star.
“In other places (sand) might be seen as a detriment — on a golf course it’s especially a challenge — but otherwise our sand is coveted,” said Tkach.
He got a good chuckle over the notion of sand traps being discreetly carved into otherwise plush grass carpeted golf courses, which led him into another discussion how the crippling pandemic and all that followed during mandated lockdowns sent people scurrying not only to beaches and trails to seek out solitude and safety from COVID, but to the golf courses, as well.
Golf on the rise
“People just fell back in love with golf (during and since the pandemic),” he said. “I think the numbers right now are the highest they’ve been in years, probably since Tiger Woods first hit the stage. It’s probably been 20 years since there’s been this type of interest and that’s great for northern Michigan. It’s great for the Traverse City area because we have some real amazing golf (courses).
“We’ve taken care of our courses and the courses work pretty darn well together. A lot of people who come up like to go from one course to another and check a lot of things out in the region.
“So, I think that’s been one that’s kind of been a pleasant surprise since COVID — that golf was already good, golf is getting better and I don’t see that going away, I think it’s going to continue to grow over the next few years,” said Tkach. “We represent an area that has more than 20 good golf courses, though some of them have gone private, and there have been a few that have had their struggles.”
Golf Digest and National Golf Foundation president and CEO Joe Beditz echoed Tkach’s comments, saying in a recent issue of that magazine, “... spring shutdowns gave way to an unprecedented summer and fall in terms of play, golfer introductions and reintroductions, and robust, late-season spending.”
And John Krzynowek, of Golf Datatech, wrote in a press release, “... we have never seen a surge like what has happened in the summer of 2020, coming out of the worldwide shutdown from COVID-19.”
Sand and surf
But for all the area has to offer in regards to its naturalistic environment, Tkach said returning to the simplicity of the surf and the sand may be the best of all, especially at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
“I’ve covered a lot of this park, myself, with my family, and there are endless amounts of really unique opportunities within that lakeshore,” said Tkach. “So, trying to educate people to look beyond the traditional, to dig deeper into the park and learn more about all of the opportunities, I think is critical to the sustainability and really, to the enjoyment of the park. It’s not an enjoyment if everyone goes to the same spot, but if everyone moves around (it is enjoyable) — there’s a lot of space for everybody.”
The national lakeshore spans 71,199 acres, includes 65 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline and includes 26 inland lakes. That’s plenty of territory in which visitors can social distance.
“We’re still on an upward trend and it seems the last few years we’ve stayed above 1.7 million (annual visitors) and if the weather holds — a lot of times that’s the key factor, weather can mean everything — we do expect it to be just as busy as it was last year, and bigger,” said VanDerziel.
“But the good thing about the park is that we have plenty of room and plenty of trails and even in our visitor’s center we try to tell people when they go to see some of the more popular areas — for example, a lot of people like to go to the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, they like to go to the dune climb, they like to go to Empire Bluffs and to Heritage Point Trail — and if those places are busy we tell people there’s plenty of other beaches, there’s plenty of other trails and areas to see in the park that they can enjoy while they wait for the crowds to die down.”
And yet there are many other points of interest that shout out to those who will only turn an ear to the whispering winds.
Other resources
“Playing off this conversation about the dunes, the other part that I think is lost is that there are a number of other beaches and parks that are also absolutely amazing — state parks, land conservancies out in Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties,” said Tkach.
“Sometimes that national moniker (the national lakeshore) draws a lot of attention, especially for someone coming to the area for the first time and who thinks that’s someplace they must go, but if you go a little bit south there’s some great conservancy areas and bluffs.
“Old Baldy is to the south there in Benzie County,” Tkach said. “I’ve been there, with my family, it’s absolutely stunning. And there’s the CS Mott Nature Preserve that’s on the border of Benzie and Manistee counties, that’s also absolutely stunning. We have all these great spots along the shoreline that are outside of the big national park and I think those go overlooked, even more. And I think that’s an important message to try to get out to visitors.”
“I’ll tell you what, I think that I can almost guarantee that most locals go beyond the national park when they go out to try and find opportunities like that, so I think there’s a lot still there to be discovered for adventurers.”
Proximity
Tkach recalled a focus group meeting he attended in Chicago a few years ago, and a question a woman asked about the Traverse City area.
“They asked, ‘what are some of the other things to do and to experience in Traverse City?’” he said. “And the first thing that came out of a lady’s mouth was ‘to go see the bridge.’ And the facilitator goes, ‘what bridge,’ and the lady goes, ‘the Mackinac Bridge.’
“Visitors don’t really think about the proximity of things,” said Tkach. “You know you’re heading up north — Traverse City is sort of seen as heading up north — and I think a lot of folks coming from outside the region see this as all encompassing to their day trip, you can go to Traverse City and then Charlevoix and then Petoskey. You definitely can talk yourself into (traveling into other areas), once you get on a roll. You think about the seasons, if you’re following the blossoms, or you’re looking at the colors, you can drive for miles and miles and not even think about it.
“(Traverse City Tourism) has a good partnership now with Benzie County. We’ve seen a lot of synergy since that partnership started with Frankfort. Now you talk about smaller, unique theaters, the Garden Theater is absolutely fabulous, they’ve done a job great renovating it. They’re showing movies, but they’re also doing performances there, so that’s one of those hidden gems. There’s some pretty vibrant restaurants in the downtown.
“We did our Ironman 70.3 Triathlon out there last year (in Frankfort) for the first time, after we had done that first one in Traverse City in 2019,” said Tkach. “So, that’s something I’d like to see happen in this area — not everything can happen in Traverse City — people don’t just just come here to be in the city proper. People like to explore other spots like Frankfort that have some of those unique amenities, and that’s great because it helps you to sustain that community and gives the visitor something new and exciting to do.”
Healthy recovery
In looking forward with enthusiasm about what 2022 might bring, Tkach couldn’t help but look back.
“I will say that during COVID that we declined, in business, a pretty significant decline,” he said.
“We were down quite a bit from 2019 to 2020. In 2021 they were starting to recover. We gauge a lot of things by hotel occupancy, that’s kind of our gauge — day to day, week to week, year to year — and I can say with a pretty high level of confidence that occupancy levels aren’t actually back to where they were in 2019, prior to COVID.
“(But), we’re seeing a healthy recovery. We’re starting to see more of a spread in demand where we’re starting to see more people wanting to come in the spring and in the fall — but we still haven’t fully recovered from where we were prior to the pandemic.”
Tkach said those who target the Traverse City area are many, and they arrive from places far and wide.
“We (get visitors from every state), especially in the summer months when we have 17 direct non-stop flights that come into the Cherry Capitol Airport. We have quite a selection of flight options, but even with all those options, the predominant mode of transportation in the market is the automobile,” he said. “Now, there are a lot of variables there. Gas prices now are working against us. (That’s a biggie) for us because we’re a drive market for a lot of people. Yeah, (gas prices) definitely hurt.
“I think there’s a lot of people who look at the summer and they say, ‘Wow, it’s really busy in Traverse City and things must be getting better,’” said Tkach.
“I think it’s been a really great first quarter and I’m seeing some really great numbers, but when I look at it and I compare it to 2019, or 2018, or 2017, we’re still not quite back there, yet.”
