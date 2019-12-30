TRAVERSE CITY — What seemed like a routine entry on a school board meeting agenda kicked off a weeks of public outcry, a recall campaign and a months-long effort to answer lingering questions.
Item 9 on the Oct. 7, 2019, agenda for the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education read: “The board will go into closed session for the purpose of discussing the complaint brought against a staff member who has requested a closed hearing as allowed by the Open Meetings Act, P.A. 267 of 1976, Section 8(a).”
The staff member in question was then-Superintendent Ann Cardon. The complaint: a multi-page letter authored by Board President Sue Kelly outlining Cardon’s shortcomings during her first two months on the job.
Angst over word of Cardon’s possible departure reached crescendo on Oct. 11. That day, community concern over the district’s direction when rumors of an effort to oust Cardon circulated widely and the Record-Eagle obtained and published a letter written by trustee Erica Moon Mohr to her fellow board members detailing what she called “an assault on Ann” that took place during the Oct. 7 closed session.
Later that day, trustees set to meet in closed session with their attorney faced an eruption of anger from constituents. More than 100 people crammed into Conference Room C on the second floor of the TCAPS Administration Building, some spilling out into the hallways.
One after another, 32 people stood at a podium for more than 90 minutes. Most derided several board members, including Kelly, for the role they believed those trustees played in Cardon’s expected exit.
Boos and shouts of “coward” rained down on the board, and Kelly briefly banged her gavel to end the meeting when the audience became too raucous. That is when the powder keg exploded.
“What I’ve seen is a cancer, a cancer that has gone into some of the upper echelon of the administration and of the school board and of the union,” said retired TCAPS music teacher Pat Brumbaugh. “I’ve seen great people leave because they’re disgusted. You know who you are. This is a cancer in this school district.”
Six days later trustees voted to support a deal for Cardon to tender her resignation.
The complaint letter that triggered the Oct. 7 closed meeting — along with an explanation of why Cardon suddenly resigned and received a $180,000 payout after just 78 days on the job — remains hidden from public view following denied public records requests and appeals.
Cardon was the only one of six superintendent candidates asked back for a fit-to-district interview after the original round of interviews earlier this year. Board trustees were enthusiastic about Cardon and unanimously approved hiring her 7-0. The trustees were confident in their choice and gave her a three-year contract.
Kelly dodged questions about Cardon’s status with the district in the days leading up to a mutual separation agreement — signed and sealed Oct. 17 — to finalize the new superintendent’s departure. The true nature of what Kelly knew and when was only exposed later through multiple Freedom of Information Act records requests submitted by the Record-Eagle.
Text messages between Cardon and Kelly show Cardon informed some district officials of her intent to leave as early as Oct. 9. Kelly confirmed as much, as did Moon Mohr.
In an Oct. 9 text message from Cardon to Kelly at 1:39 p.m., Cardon said, “I called Erica and asked her to respect my decision and let this happen. She said she would.”
“That’s what she told Erica. That’s what she told me,” Kelly said.
Calls for trustees to resign evolved into recall campaigns against Kelly, Pam Forton and Matt Anderson. TCAPS Transparency, a group dedicated holding district board members accountable for their actions, formed in the days following Cardon’s resignation and steered the recall effort.
Language on the recall petitions has been approved in both Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, but Kelly, Forton and Anderson all filed suit in the 13th Circuit Court to halt the action. Justin Van Rheenen, a co-founder of TCAPS Transparency, said a realistic outcome would be a recall election on the November 2020 ballot.
Scott Newman-Bale said in October that TCAPS Transparency is intent on turning the situation from a negative to a positive.
“Now we have the momentum to make a change,” he said. “As painful as this process is going to be, hopefully in three to five years time, this is going to be the best thing that’s happened to us — and we’re going to turn it that way. We’re already turning the tide to bring it back together.”
The board turned to former TCAPS Superintendent Jim Pavelka to guide the ship on an interim basis before bringing on a long-term fit. Pavelka held the district’s top post from 2000 to 2005 when he retired.
In early December, trustees decided to seek outside help to bring forward the next slate of candidates for the district’s top administrator position. Board members are expected to discuss any proposals received from firms requesting to lead that search during the Jan. 13 meeting.
