TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, March 29
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier, Semifinal, New York
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M, Semifinal, New York
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at NC State
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
9 p.m.
ESPN — McDonald’s All-American Game: East vs. West, Chicago
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — McDonald’s All-American Game: East vs. West, Chicago
MLB
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels at Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz.
9 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland at LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.
NBA
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Brooklyn
TNT — LA Lakers at Dallas
10 p.m.
TNT — Utah at LA Clippers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier — UEFA: Portugal vs. North Macedonia, Playoff Final, Porto, Portugal
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds
RADIO
7:30 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Brooklyn, FM-101.1/AM-1210
