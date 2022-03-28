TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, March 29

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier, Semifinal, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M, Semifinal, New York

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at NC State

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

9 p.m.

ESPN — McDonald’s All-American Game: East vs. West, Chicago

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — McDonald’s All-American Game: East vs. West, Chicago

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels at Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz.

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland at LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.

NBA

7:30 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Brooklyn

TNT — LA Lakers at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — Utah at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier — UEFA: Portugal vs. North Macedonia, Playoff Final, Porto, Portugal

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds

RADIO

7:30 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Brooklyn, FM-101.1/AM-1210

