TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers of rain and wet snow in the evening will become a wintry mix late. Some icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.