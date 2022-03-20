TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, March 21
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. at NC State, Second Round
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Oklahoma, Second Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Villanova at Michigan, Second Round
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Belmont at Tennessee, Second Round
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. at LSU, Second Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Princeton at Indiana, Second Round
9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UCF at UConn, Second Round
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina at Arizona, Second Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA
7 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Auburn
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ariz.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.
BSD — Portland at Detroit
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Brooklyn
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Montreal
RADIO
7 p.m. — NBA, Portland at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.