TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, February 23
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN —Laval at Toronto
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hawkins vs. Team Brown, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at St. John’s
SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
CBSSN — Xavier at Providence
ESPN — Duke at Virginia
ESPN2 — TCU at Texas
ESPNEWS — Syracuse at Notre Dame
ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
9 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.
ESPN — LSU at Kentucky
ESPNU — Cincinnati at UCF
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at Washington St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Columbia
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Colorado
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Brown at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia St. at Georgia Tech
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — St. Mary’s (Cal) at California
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Fort Wayne at Cleveland
8 p.m.
NBATV — Rio Grande Valley at Texas
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Edmonton at Tampa Bay
10 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester United at Atletico Madrid, Round of 16 Leg 1
5:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC vs. Santos de Guapiles F.C., Round of 16 Leg 2, Los Angeles
8:05 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Comunicaciones F.C. at Colorado, Round of 16 Leg 2
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Saprissa at Pumas UNAM, Round of 16 Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Iceland, Frisco, Texas
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Boyne Falls at Alanson, 7; Bear Lake at Brethren, 7:30; Pellston at Forest Area, 7; Bellaire at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7; Onaway at Mancelona, 7; Pentwater at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30; Baldwin at Mesick, 7:30; Gaylord at Ogemaw Heights, 7; Ellsworth at Pickford, 5:30; Elk Rapids at Suttons Bay, 6:30; Manistee at Montague, 7
GIRLS BASKETBALL — TC St. Francis at Alpena, 7; Boyne City at Petoskey, 7; Houghton Lake at Grayling, 7; Roscommon at McBain NMC, 7; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Onekama, 6:30; Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 4:30; Boyne Falls at Alanson, 5:30
HOCKEY — Regionals
