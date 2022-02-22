TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, February 23

AHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN —Laval at Toronto

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hawkins vs. Team Brown, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at St. John’s

SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

CBSSN — Xavier at Providence

ESPN — Duke at Virginia

ESPN2 — TCU at Texas

ESPNEWS — Syracuse at Notre Dame

ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

9 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.

ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

ESPNU — Cincinnati at UCF

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Washington St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Columbia

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Colorado

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Brown at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia St. at Georgia Tech

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — St. Mary’s (Cal) at California

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Fort Wayne at Cleveland

8 p.m.

NBATV — Rio Grande Valley at Texas

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester United at Atletico Madrid, Round of 16 Leg 1

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC vs. Santos de Guapiles F.C., Round of 16 Leg 2, Los Angeles

8:05 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Comunicaciones F.C. at Colorado, Round of 16 Leg 2

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Saprissa at Pumas UNAM, Round of 16 Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Iceland, Frisco, Texas

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Boyne Falls at Alanson, 7; Bear Lake at Brethren, 7:30; Pellston at Forest Area, 7; Bellaire at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7; Onaway at Mancelona, 7; Pentwater at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30; Baldwin at Mesick, 7:30; Gaylord at Ogemaw Heights, 7; Ellsworth at Pickford, 5:30; Elk Rapids at Suttons Bay, 6:30; Manistee at Montague, 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL — TC St. Francis at Alpena, 7; Boyne City at Petoskey, 7; Houghton Lake at Grayling, 7; Roscommon at McBain NMC, 7; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Onekama, 6:30; Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 4:30; Boyne Falls at Alanson, 5:30

HOCKEY — Regionals

