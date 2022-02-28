TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, March 1
CHL
1 p.m.
NHLN — Rogle Angelholm at Tappara Tampere
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Dayton at Richmond
FS1 — Providence at Villanova
SECN — Tennessee at Georgia
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.
ESPN — Mississippi at Kentucky
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at VCU
FS1 — Michigan St. at Michigan
SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.
ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Houston
FS2 — Nevada at Boise St.
11 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Syracuse at Northwestern
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at North Carolina
NBA
7 p.m.
BSD+ — Detroit at Washington
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Atlanta at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers
NHL
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Carolina at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: FC St. Pauli at FC Union Berlin, Quarterfinal
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Coppa Italia Super Cup: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
7 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Washinton, FM-101.1/AM-1210
7:30 p.m. — NHL, Carolina at Detroit, FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Midland Dow, 6; Traverse City West at Manistee, 7; Cadillac at Benzie Central, 7; Suttons Bay at Brethren, 7:30; Kingsley at Charlevoix, 7; Frankfort at Elk Rapids, 7; Boyne Falls at Ellsworth, 7; East Jordan at Gaylord, 7; Inland Lakes at Gaylord St. Mary, 7; Grayling at Houghton Lake, 7; Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7; Beaverton at Lake City, 7; Traverse City Christian at Leland, 7; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Onekama, 6:30; Central Lake at Pellston, 7; Boyne City at Petoskey, 6; McBain at Roscommon, 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.