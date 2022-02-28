TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, March 1

CHL

1 p.m.

NHLN — Rogle Angelholm at Tappara Tampere

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at Richmond

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

SECN — Tennessee at Georgia

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.

ESPN — Mississippi at Kentucky

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at VCU

FS1 — Michigan St. at Michigan

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Houston

FS2 — Nevada at Boise St.

11 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Syracuse at Northwestern

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at North Carolina

NBA

7 p.m.

BSD+ — Detroit at Washington

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Atlanta at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers

NHL

7:30 p.m.

BSD — Carolina at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: FC St. Pauli at FC Union Berlin, Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Coppa Italia Super Cup: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

RADIO

7 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Washinton, FM-101.1/AM-1210

7:30 p.m. — NHL, Carolina at Detroit, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Midland Dow, 6; Traverse City West at Manistee, 7; Cadillac at Benzie Central, 7; Suttons Bay at Brethren, 7:30; Kingsley at Charlevoix, 7; Frankfort at Elk Rapids, 7; Boyne Falls at Ellsworth, 7; East Jordan at Gaylord, 7; Inland Lakes at Gaylord St. Mary, 7; Grayling at Houghton Lake, 7; Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7; Beaverton at Lake City, 7; Traverse City Christian at Leland, 7; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Onekama, 6:30; Central Lake at Pellston, 7; Boyne City at Petoskey, 6; McBain at Roscommon, 7

