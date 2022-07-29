TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, July 30

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 13, London

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light-Middleweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Calgary

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

GYMNASTICS

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Classic: Junior Women’s Session, Salt Lake City

7 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Classic: Senior Women’s Session, Salt Lake City

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Pgf 18u Premier National Championship: TBD, Irvine, Calif.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pgf High School Senior All American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: Saratoga

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Frisco, Texas

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay

3 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Toronto

4 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Boston

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, St. Louis at Washington

9 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Livingston

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC

10 p.m.

FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Pasadena, Calif.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Final, Bucaramanga, Colombia

SWIMMING

1 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Irvine, Calif. (Taped)

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Semifinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn.

WNBA

12 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Washington

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta

RADIO

3 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Toronto, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Battle Creek at Traverse City, 7:05

UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE — Holland Gladiators at Northern Michigan Wolves, 5

GREAT LAKES UBL — Manistee Saints at Prison City Padres (doubleheader), 1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you