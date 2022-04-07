TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, April 8

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

10:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Miami

8 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at California

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NC State at South Carolina

5 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Utah

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oregon

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.

BSD/NBATV — Milwaukee at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Utah

NBA G LEAGUE

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastern Conference Playoff: Delaware at Motor City, Semifinal

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Tampa Bay

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, Dallas

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

7 p.m. — NBA, Milwaukee at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — Midland at TC Central, 4:15; Pellston at East Jordan, 4; Kingsley at Manton, 4:15; Brethren at Frankfort, 4:15; Bear Lake at Buckley, 4:15; Central Lake at Ellsworth, 4; Manistee at Hart, 4; Marion at Lake City, 4

SOFTBALL — Pellston at East Jordan, 4; Kingsley at Manton, 4:15; Brethren at Frankfort, 4:15; Bear Lake at Buckley, 4:15; Central Lake at Ellsworth, 4; Manistee at Hart, 4; Marion at Lake City, 4

SOCCER — Benzie Central at Manistee, 5; Leland at TC Bulldogs, 5; McBain NMC at Clare, 5; Brethren at Houghton Lake, 5

TENNIS — TC West at Saginaw Heritage Invite; East Jordan at Petoskey, 4

TRACK & FIELD — Petoskey at Doyle Invitational (Bay City John Glenn); Boyne City at Sault Ste. Marie (LSSU Indoor Meet), 2

