TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, April 8
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
10:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
1:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Miami
8 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Penn St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NC State at South Carolina
5 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Utah
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oregon
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
GOLF
3 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.
BSD/NBATV — Milwaukee at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Utah
NBA G LEAGUE
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Conference Playoff: Delaware at Motor City, Semifinal
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Tampa Bay
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, Dallas
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
7 p.m. — NBA, Milwaukee at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Midland at TC Central, 4:15; Pellston at East Jordan, 4; Kingsley at Manton, 4:15; Brethren at Frankfort, 4:15; Bear Lake at Buckley, 4:15; Central Lake at Ellsworth, 4; Manistee at Hart, 4; Marion at Lake City, 4
SOFTBALL — Pellston at East Jordan, 4; Kingsley at Manton, 4:15; Brethren at Frankfort, 4:15; Bear Lake at Buckley, 4:15; Central Lake at Ellsworth, 4; Manistee at Hart, 4; Marion at Lake City, 4
SOCCER — Benzie Central at Manistee, 5; Leland at TC Bulldogs, 5; McBain NMC at Clare, 5; Brethren at Houghton Lake, 5
TENNIS — TC West at Saginaw Heritage Invite; East Jordan at Petoskey, 4
TRACK & FIELD — Petoskey at Doyle Invitational (Bay City John Glenn); Boyne City at Sault Ste. Marie (LSSU Indoor Meet), 2
