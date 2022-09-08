TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, September 9

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

3 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs — Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at UCF

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan St. at North Carolina

BTN — Stanford at Penn St.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Minnesota

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Kansas City

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Texas OR Detroit at Kansas City

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

RADIO

7 p.m. — Prep football, Bay City Western at Traverse City West, FM-106.3

7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City St. Francis at Benzie Central, FM-89.9

8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — TC Central at Davison, 7; Bay City Western at TC West, 7; Mt. Pleasant at Cadillac, 7; Petoskey at Escanaba, 7; TC St. Francis at Benzie Central, 7; Boyne City at Grayling, 7; East Jordan at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7; Elk Rapids at Tawas, 7; Charlevoix at Mancelona, 7; Harbor Springs at Glen Lake, 7; Ogemaw Heights at Kingsley, 7; St. Ignace at Frankfort, 7

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Brethren at Suttons Bay, 7

SOCCER — Holland at TC Christian, 5; Harbor Springs at Benzie Central, 5; McBain NMC at Suttons Bay, 7; Kingsley at TC Bulldogs, 5; Manistee at Buckley, 6

VOLLEYBALL — GT Academy at Cadillac Heritage, 6

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you