TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, September 9
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
3 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs — Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at UCF
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at New Mexico
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan St. at North Carolina
BTN — Stanford at Penn St.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Minnesota
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Kansas City
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Texas OR Detroit at Kansas City
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
RADIO
7 p.m. — Prep football, Bay City Western at Traverse City West, FM-106.3
7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City St. Francis at Benzie Central, FM-89.9
8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — TC Central at Davison, 7; Bay City Western at TC West, 7; Mt. Pleasant at Cadillac, 7; Petoskey at Escanaba, 7; TC St. Francis at Benzie Central, 7; Boyne City at Grayling, 7; East Jordan at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7; Elk Rapids at Tawas, 7; Charlevoix at Mancelona, 7; Harbor Springs at Glen Lake, 7; Ogemaw Heights at Kingsley, 7; St. Ignace at Frankfort, 7
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Brethren at Suttons Bay, 7
SOCCER — Holland at TC Christian, 5; Harbor Springs at Benzie Central, 5; McBain NMC at Suttons Bay, 7; Kingsley at TC Bulldogs, 5; Manistee at Buckley, 6
VOLLEYBALL — GT Academy at Cadillac Heritage, 6
