TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, September 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Melbourne, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Oregon St. at Virginia

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

BTN — Stanford at Northwestern

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Oregon

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at St. Louis

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 1)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 2) (7:40 p.m.) OR Minnesota at NY Yankees

8 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Kansas City

10 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at LA Rams

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5

RADIO

8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City

LOCAL SPORTS

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Gaylord St. Mary at Forest Area, 7

SOCCER — Petoskey at TC West, 5:30; TC Central at Alpena, 6:45; Cadillac at Gaylord, 6:45; Grayling at Charlevoix, 5; Boyne City at Kalkaska, 5; Harbor Springs at Elk Rapids, 7

VOLLEYBALL — Elk Rapids at TC St. Francis, 7; Grayling at Boyne City, 7; East Jordan at Kalkaska, 7; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 7; Benzie Central at Leland, 6:30; Buckley at Glen Lake, 6:30; Suttons Bay at Onekama, 6:30; Frankfort at Kingsley, 6:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Pellston, 6; Gaylord St. Mary at Harbor Light, 6:30; Central Lake at Inland Lakes, 6

GOLF — Lake Michigan 9-hole match at Boyne City, 4:30; Leland at TC West Invite (Crystal Lake), 9a

TENNIS — Petoskey at TC West, 4; North Muskegon at Glen Lake, 4:30

SWIMMING — TC Tritons at Gaylord, 5:30

