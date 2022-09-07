TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, September 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Melbourne, Semifinal
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Oregon St. at Virginia
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
BTN — Stanford at Northwestern
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Oregon
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at St. Louis
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 1)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 2) (7:40 p.m.) OR Minnesota at NY Yankees
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Kansas City
10 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at LA Rams
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5
RADIO
8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City
LOCAL SPORTS
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Gaylord St. Mary at Forest Area, 7
SOCCER — Petoskey at TC West, 5:30; TC Central at Alpena, 6:45; Cadillac at Gaylord, 6:45; Grayling at Charlevoix, 5; Boyne City at Kalkaska, 5; Harbor Springs at Elk Rapids, 7
VOLLEYBALL — Elk Rapids at TC St. Francis, 7; Grayling at Boyne City, 7; East Jordan at Kalkaska, 7; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 7; Benzie Central at Leland, 6:30; Buckley at Glen Lake, 6:30; Suttons Bay at Onekama, 6:30; Frankfort at Kingsley, 6:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Pellston, 6; Gaylord St. Mary at Harbor Light, 6:30; Central Lake at Inland Lakes, 6
GOLF — Lake Michigan 9-hole match at Boyne City, 4:30; Leland at TC West Invite (Crystal Lake), 9a
TENNIS — Petoskey at TC West, 4; North Muskegon at Glen Lake, 4:30
SWIMMING — TC Tritons at Gaylord, 5:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.