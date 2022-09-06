TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, September 7

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 38th Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at L.A. Angels

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

RADIO

4 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at L.A. Angels, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

SOCCER — Benzie Central at Glen Lake, 5; Suttons Bay at Buckley, 5; Kingsley at Leland, 5; Alpena at Boyne City, 5; Shelby at Manistee, 6:30

VOLLEYBALL — Cadillac at TC Central, 6:30; TC West at Alpena, 6:30; Petoskey at Gaylord, 6:30; Cheboygan at Boyne City, 7;

GOLF — Houghton Lake at Grayling, 4:30; TC St. Francis, TC Central at Leland Tri, 4

CROSS COUNTRY — Bear Lake at Marion

SWIMMING & DIVING — Manistee at East Grand Rapids, 6

EQUESTRIAN — Glen Lake at MIHA district meet

