TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, September 30

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

9 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:40 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNEWS — W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

CFL FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Exhibition: Arizona Red-Blue Game, Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Houston

ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.

8 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at UCLA

11 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland

8 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at LSU

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Sydney

2 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Final, Sydney

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

BSD — Minnesota at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto

NBA BASKETBALL

6 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, Saitama, Japan

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Maccabi Ra’anana vs. LA Clippers, Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juarez (Taped)

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Minnesota at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

7 p.m. — Prep football, Midland Dow at Traverse City Central, AM-580

7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City St. Francis at Cheboygan, FM-89.9

7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Midland, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Midland Dow at TC Central (senior night), 7; TC West at Midland, 7; Cadillac at Petoskey, 7; Gaylord at Alpena, 7; TC St. Francis at Cheboygan, 7; Grayling at Ogemaw Heights, 7; East Jordan at Frankfort (homecoming), 7; Charlevoix at Boyne City, 7; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 7; LakeVille at Benzie Central, 7; Glen Lake at St. Ignace, 7; Sault Ste. Marie at Kingsley, 7; Mancelona at Tawas, 7; Manistee at Ludington, 7; Lake City at Houghton Lake, 7; Evart at McBain, 7; Roscommon at Manton, 7

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Suttons Bay at Central Lake, 7; Manistee Catholic at Marion, 7; Bear Lake at Mesick (homecoming), 7; Baldwin at Brethren, 7

SOCCER — TC Christian at Buckley, 5; Charlevoix at Leland, 5

VOLLEYBALL — Harbor Light at Ellsworth, 5:30; Boyne Falls at Burt Lake NMCA, 5:30; TC Bulldogs at Interlochen, 7; Alba at Alanson, 5:30

GOLF — TC Central, TC West, Petoskey at Katke Classic, Day 1 (Big Rapids), 1

