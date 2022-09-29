TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, September 30
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
9 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4:40 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPNEWS — W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
CFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Exhibition: Arizona Red-Blue Game, Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Houston
ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.
8 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at UCLA
11 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland
8 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at LSU
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Sydney
2 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Final, Sydney
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
BSD — Minnesota at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto
NBA BASKETBALL
6 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, Saitama, Japan
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Maccabi Ra’anana vs. LA Clippers, Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juarez (Taped)
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Minnesota at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
7 p.m. — Prep football, Midland Dow at Traverse City Central, AM-580
7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City St. Francis at Cheboygan, FM-89.9
7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Midland, FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — Midland Dow at TC Central (senior night), 7; TC West at Midland, 7; Cadillac at Petoskey, 7; Gaylord at Alpena, 7; TC St. Francis at Cheboygan, 7; Grayling at Ogemaw Heights, 7; East Jordan at Frankfort (homecoming), 7; Charlevoix at Boyne City, 7; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 7; LakeVille at Benzie Central, 7; Glen Lake at St. Ignace, 7; Sault Ste. Marie at Kingsley, 7; Mancelona at Tawas, 7; Manistee at Ludington, 7; Lake City at Houghton Lake, 7; Evart at McBain, 7; Roscommon at Manton, 7
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Suttons Bay at Central Lake, 7; Manistee Catholic at Marion, 7; Bear Lake at Mesick (homecoming), 7; Baldwin at Brethren, 7
SOCCER — TC Christian at Buckley, 5; Charlevoix at Leland, 5
VOLLEYBALL — Harbor Light at Ellsworth, 5:30; Boyne Falls at Burt Lake NMCA, 5:30; TC Bulldogs at Interlochen, 7; Alba at Alanson, 5:30
GOLF — TC Central, TC West, Petoskey at Katke Classic, Day 1 (Big Rapids), 1
