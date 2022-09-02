TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, September 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan

ACCN — Rutgers at Boston College

BTN — Buffalo at Maryland

CBSSN — Delaware at Navy

ESPN — NC State at East Carolina

ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St.

FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa

SECN — Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M

2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Bowling Green at UCLA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta

ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami

BTN — North Dakota at Nebraska

CBS — Arizona at San Diego St.

CBSSN — Houston at UTSA

ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas

FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma

FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming

4 p.m.

ESPNU — BYU at South Florida

SECN — Troy at Mississippi

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Rice at Southern Cal

7 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Florida

FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

CBSSN — SMU at North Texas

ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St.

SECN — Utah St. at Alabama

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Idaho at Washington St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St.

FS1 — Kent St. at Washington

11 p.m.

ESPNU — NC A&T vs. NC Central, Charlotte, N.C. (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Mississippi at Nebraska

CYCLING

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 14, Montoro to Sierra de La Pandera, 99 miles, Spain

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

4:30 p.m.

NBC — Breeders Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark

12 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Texas at Boston

6 p.m.

BSD — Kansas City at Detroit

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Seattle at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPL: Rangers at Celtic

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Kansas City, Kan.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The AG Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium (Taped)

RADIO

Noon — NCAA football, Colorado State at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210

6 p.m. — MLB, Kansas City at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER — Traverse City West Labor Day Invite at Keystone Soccer Complex, 2p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you