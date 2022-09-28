TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, September 29

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina St. at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN — Utah St. at BYU

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Sydney

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

MLB

1 p.m.

MLB — Kansas City at Detroit

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland OR Miami at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Texas at Seattle

NFLL

8:15 p.m.

PRIMEVIDEO — Miami at Cincinnati

NHL

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Kansas City at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

SOCCER — Cadillac at TC West, 5:30; Gaylord at TC Central, 6:45; Petoskey at Alpena, 6:30; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 5; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 5; Harbor Springs at Kalkaska, 5; Suttons Bay at TC Christian, 6:30

VOLLEYBALL — Petoskey at TC Central, 6:30; Kalkaska at Lake City, 7; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Buckley, 7; Gaylord St. Mary at Forest Area, 6; GT Academy at Bellaire, 7; Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic, 7; Suttons Bay at TC Christian, 6:30; Manistee at North Muskegon, 7; McBain NMC at Roscommon, 7; Houghton Lake at McBain, 7; Beal City at Manton, 7; Petoskey St. Michael at Alba; Walkerville at Mesick, 7; Brethren at Marion, 7:30

GOLF — Lake Michigan Conference championship at Harbor Springs (Harbor Point GC), 10a

CROSS COUNTRY — Boyne City, Forest Area at Mackinaw City Invite, 4

TENNIS — Big North Conference finals at TC West

SWIMMING — Manistee at TC Tritons, 5:30

EQUESTRIAN — Glen Lake at MIHA regionals

