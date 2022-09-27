Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost and freeze conditions are possible even in coastal areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should consider draining them. &&