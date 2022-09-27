TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, September 28
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Indiana
FS1 — Ohio St. at Michigan
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — World Cup: U.S. vs. Serbia, Quarterfinal, Sydney
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Kansas City at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR Atlanta at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Kansas City at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
SOCCER — Kalkaska at TC Christian, 5; Buckley at Benzie Central, 5; Glen Lake at Leland, 5; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 7; Clare at McBain NMC, 5
VOLLEYBALL — TC West at Gaylord, 6:30; Alba at Ellsworth, 5
GOLF — Manistee at Leland, 4
TENNIS — Big North Conference finals at TC West
EQUESTRIAN — Glen Lake at MIHA regionals
