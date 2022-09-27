TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, September 28

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

FS1 — Ohio St. at Michigan

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — World Cup: U.S. vs. Serbia, Quarterfinal, Sydney

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Kansas City at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR Atlanta at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, Kansas City at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

SOCCER — Kalkaska at TC Christian, 5; Buckley at Benzie Central, 5; Glen Lake at Leland, 5; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 7; Clare at McBain NMC, 5

VOLLEYBALL — TC West at Gaylord, 6:30; Alba at Ellsworth, 5

GOLF — Manistee at Leland, 4

TENNIS — Big North Conference finals at TC West

EQUESTRIAN — Glen Lake at MIHA regionals

