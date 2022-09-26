TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, September 27
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Kansas City at Detroit
7 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Toronto
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
6:30 — MLB, Kansas City at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
SOCCER — Alpena at TC Central, 6:45; TC West at Petoskey, 6:45; Gaylord at Cadillac, 6:45; Boyne City at Grayling, 5; Boyne City at Grayling, 5; Cadillac Heritage at TC Bulldogs, 5
VOLLEYBALL — TC St. Francis at Boyne City, 7; Elk Rapids at Grayling, 7; East Jordan at Harbor Springs, 7; Kalkaska at Charlevoix, 7; Frankfort at Benzie Central, 7; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 6:30; Suttons Bay at Leland, 6:30; Onekama at Buckley, 6:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 6; Bellaire at Gaylord St. Mary, 6; Mancelona at Forest Area, 7; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at GT Academy, 7; Marion at Manistee Catholic, 7; GT Academy at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7; Manistee at Whitehall, 7; Manton at McBain NMC, 7; Pine River at Lake City, 7; McBain at Roscommon, 7; Petoskey St. Michael at Vanderbilt; Bear Lake at Pentwater, 7; TC Bulldogs, Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren, 7:30; Ellsworth at Mackinaw City, 5:30; Alba at Boyne Falls, 5:30
GOLF — TC West, TC Central, Grayling at Cheboygan (Cheboygan CC), 10a
CROSS COUNTRY — Northwest Conference jamboree at Kingsley, 4:45; Manton at Mason County Central
TENNIS — Glen Lake at Elk Rapids, 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.