TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, September 24

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest

ACCN — Rhode Island at Pittsburgh

BTN — Cent. Michigan at Penn St.

CBSSN — Buffalo at E. Michigan

ESPN — Missouri at Auburn

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.

ESPNU — TCU at SMU

FOX — Maryland at Michigan

FS1 — Duke at Kansas

SECN — Bowling Green at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina

ACCN — Middle Tennessee at Miami

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

CBS — Florida at Tennessee

CBSSN — FIU at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — Indiana at Cincinnati

FS1 — Toledo at San Diego St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at UCF

FOX — Oregon at Washington St.

SECN — Tulsa at Mississippi

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.

ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kentucky

FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers

NFLN — Marshall at Troy

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

BTN — Regional Coverage: FAU at Purdue OR Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern

ESPNU — Charlotte at South Carolina

SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama

8 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Florida St.

FOX — Kansas St. at Oklahoma

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wyoming at BYU

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Michigan at San Jose St.

ESPN — Utah at Arizona St.

FS1 — Stanford at Washington

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

8 a.m.

NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Chicago White Sox

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Texas

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

RADIO

Noon — NCAA football, Maryland at Michigan, FM-101.1

Noon — NCAA football, Central Michigan at Penn State, AM-1210

3:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Minnesota at Michigan State, FM-92.9

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Munising at Suttons Bay, 2; Onekama at Mid-Peninsula (at Rudyard), 2; Manistee Catholic at St. Joseph Our Lady, 1; Brethren at Bear Lake, 7

SOCCER — Midland at Cadillac, 12:45; Grayling at Alpena Invite, 10a; Kingsley at Hart Invite; McBain NMC at Leland (homecoming), 1; TC Christian at Huron Shores Tournament (Alpena), 10a

VOLLEYBALL — Petoskey at Algonac Invite, 9a; TC Christian, East Jordan, Glen Lake, Johannesburg-Lewiston at Grayling Invitational, 9a; Manistee, Benzie Central, Lake City, Frankfort, Forest Area, Lake City at Kalkaska Invitational, 9a; Suttons Bay at Reed City Invite, 9a; Boyne Falls at St. Ignace Invite, 9:30a; Harbor Light at Alba, 5

CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central at Jackson Invite, 9a; TC Central, TC West, Boyne City, Central Lake, Forest Area, Petoskey St. Michael at Petoskey Kiwanis Invite; Benzie Central, Bear Lake, East Jordan, Glen Lake, Kingsley, Buckley, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, GT Academy, McBain NMC, Lake City, McBain, Manton at Viking Invite (Cadillac), 9a; Manistee Catholic at Muskegon Oakridge, 8a

TENNIS — TC Central at Novi Quad, 8:30a; Petoskey at Allegan

