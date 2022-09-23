TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, September 24
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs — Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest
ACCN — Rhode Island at Pittsburgh
BTN — Cent. Michigan at Penn St.
CBSSN — Buffalo at E. Michigan
ESPN — Missouri at Auburn
ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.
ESPNU — TCU at SMU
FOX — Maryland at Michigan
FS1 — Duke at Kansas
SECN — Bowling Green at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina
ACCN — Middle Tennessee at Miami
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.
CBS — Florida at Tennessee
CBSSN — FIU at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
ESPN2 — Indiana at Cincinnati
FS1 — Toledo at San Diego St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia Tech at UCF
FOX — Oregon at Washington St.
SECN — Tulsa at Mississippi
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at California
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.
ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kentucky
FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers
NFLN — Marshall at Troy
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
BTN — Regional Coverage: FAU at Purdue OR Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern
ESPNU — Charlotte at South Carolina
SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama
8 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Florida St.
FOX — Kansas St. at Oklahoma
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wyoming at BYU
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Michigan at San Jose St.
ESPN — Utah at Arizona St.
FS1 — Stanford at Washington
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
8 a.m.
NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.
MLB
1 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Chicago White Sox
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Texas
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
RADIO
Noon — NCAA football, Maryland at Michigan, FM-101.1
Noon — NCAA football, Central Michigan at Penn State, AM-1210
3:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Minnesota at Michigan State, FM-92.9
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Munising at Suttons Bay, 2; Onekama at Mid-Peninsula (at Rudyard), 2; Manistee Catholic at St. Joseph Our Lady, 1; Brethren at Bear Lake, 7
SOCCER — Midland at Cadillac, 12:45; Grayling at Alpena Invite, 10a; Kingsley at Hart Invite; McBain NMC at Leland (homecoming), 1; TC Christian at Huron Shores Tournament (Alpena), 10a
VOLLEYBALL — Petoskey at Algonac Invite, 9a; TC Christian, East Jordan, Glen Lake, Johannesburg-Lewiston at Grayling Invitational, 9a; Manistee, Benzie Central, Lake City, Frankfort, Forest Area, Lake City at Kalkaska Invitational, 9a; Suttons Bay at Reed City Invite, 9a; Boyne Falls at St. Ignace Invite, 9:30a; Harbor Light at Alba, 5
CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central at Jackson Invite, 9a; TC Central, TC West, Boyne City, Central Lake, Forest Area, Petoskey St. Michael at Petoskey Kiwanis Invite; Benzie Central, Bear Lake, East Jordan, Glen Lake, Kingsley, Buckley, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, GT Academy, McBain NMC, Lake City, McBain, Manton at Viking Invite (Cadillac), 9a; Manistee Catholic at Muskegon Oakridge, 8a
TENNIS — TC Central at Novi Quad, 8:30a; Petoskey at Allegan
