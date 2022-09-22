TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, September 23
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse
8 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Air Force
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at UTEP
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 2, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Central (Ala.)
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
APPLETV — Boston at NY Yankees
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Baltimore
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Chicago White Sox
10:10 p.m.
APPLETV — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., Dusseldorf, Germany
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. North Macedonia, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group C, Leipzig, Germany
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Early Rounds; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Quarterfinals
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Semifinals
RADIO
7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City St. Francis at Grayling, FM-89.9
7 p.m. — Prep football, Midland at Traverse City Central, AM-580
7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Midland Down, FM-106.3
8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — Midland at TC Central (homecoming), 7; TC West at Midland Dow, 7; Cadillac at Gaylord, 7; Petoskey at Alpena, 7; TC St. Francis at Grayling, 7; East Jordan at Glen Lake, 7; Kalkaska at Boyne City, 7; Elk Rapids at Mancelona, 7; Tawas at Charlevoix, 7; Benzie Central at Kingsley, 7; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Frankfort, 7; Manistee at Whitehall, 7; Lake City at McBain, 7; Manton at Pine River, 7; Mackinaw City at Boyne Falls, 5:30
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Onaway at Gaylord St. Mary, 7
SOCCER — TC West at Alpena, 6:45; Buckley at Glen Lake, 5; Manistee at Reed City, 5:30
CROSS COUNTRY — Northern Lake Conference jamboree at Alba, 5
GOLF — Manistee at Ludington, 9:30a
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.