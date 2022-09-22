TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, September 23

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse

8 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Air Force

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at UTEP

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 2, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Central (Ala.)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

APPLETV — Boston at NY Yankees

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Baltimore

8 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Chicago White Sox

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., Dusseldorf, Germany

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. North Macedonia, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group C, Leipzig, Germany

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Early Rounds; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Quarterfinals

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Semifinals

RADIO

7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City St. Francis at Grayling, FM-89.9

7 p.m. — Prep football, Midland at Traverse City Central, AM-580

7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Midland Down, FM-106.3

8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Midland at TC Central (homecoming), 7; TC West at Midland Dow, 7; Cadillac at Gaylord, 7; Petoskey at Alpena, 7; TC St. Francis at Grayling, 7; East Jordan at Glen Lake, 7; Kalkaska at Boyne City, 7; Elk Rapids at Mancelona, 7; Tawas at Charlevoix, 7; Benzie Central at Kingsley, 7; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Frankfort, 7; Manistee at Whitehall, 7; Lake City at McBain, 7; Manton at Pine River, 7; Mackinaw City at Boyne Falls, 5:30

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Onaway at Gaylord St. Mary, 7

SOCCER — TC West at Alpena, 6:45; Buckley at Glen Lake, 5; Manistee at Reed City, 5:30

CROSS COUNTRY — Northern Lake Conference jamboree at Alba, 5

GOLF — Manistee at Ludington, 9:30a

