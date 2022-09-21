TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, September 22
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — West Virginia at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Georgia St.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Chattanooga at Illinois
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 1, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, First Round, National — Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Kansas City OR LA Angels at Texas
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at NY Yankees
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Chicago White Sox
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (8:10 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Pittsburgh at Cleveland
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at North Queensland, Preliminary Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Wales, Group D, Brussels, Belgium
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Early Rounds; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Quarterfinals
RADIO
8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Forest Area at Inland Lakes, 7; Pellston at Mesick, 7
SOCCER — Cadillac at TC Central, 6:45; TC West at Alpena, 6:45; Petoskey at Gaylord, 6:45; Grayling at Kalkaska, 5; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 7; Elk Rapids at Charlevoix, 5; Skeels at Cadillac Heritage, 5:30
VOLLEYBALL — TC Central at TC West, 6:30; Cadillac at Petoskey, 6:30; Alpena at Gaylord, 6:30; TC St. Francis at Leland, 5:30; Ogemaw Heights, Houghton Lake at Grayling, 5:30; Bellaire at East Jordan, 7; Benzie Central at Elk Rapids, 7; Onekama, McBain NMC at Suttons Bay, 6; Forest Area at Buckley, 7; Gaylord St. Mary at Onaway, 6; Central Lake at GT Academy, 6; Manistee Catholic at Mesick, 6; TC Bulldogs at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7; Manistee at TC Christian, 6:30; Lake City at Evart, 7; Walkerville at Bear Lake, 7; Mason County Eastern at Brethren, 7:30; Skeels at Cadillac Heritage, 5:30
SWIMMING — TC Tritons at Fremont, 6; Manistee at Ludington, 6
