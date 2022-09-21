TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, September 22

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — West Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Georgia St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Chattanooga at Illinois

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 1, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, First Round, National — Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Kansas City OR LA Angels at Texas

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at NY Yankees

8 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Chicago White Sox

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (8:10 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Pittsburgh at Cleveland

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at North Queensland, Preliminary Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Wales, Group D, Brussels, Belgium

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Early Rounds; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Quarterfinals

RADIO

8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Forest Area at Inland Lakes, 7; Pellston at Mesick, 7

SOCCER — Cadillac at TC Central, 6:45; TC West at Alpena, 6:45; Petoskey at Gaylord, 6:45; Grayling at Kalkaska, 5; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 7; Elk Rapids at Charlevoix, 5; Skeels at Cadillac Heritage, 5:30

VOLLEYBALL — TC Central at TC West, 6:30; Cadillac at Petoskey, 6:30; Alpena at Gaylord, 6:30; TC St. Francis at Leland, 5:30; Ogemaw Heights, Houghton Lake at Grayling, 5:30; Bellaire at East Jordan, 7; Benzie Central at Elk Rapids, 7; Onekama, McBain NMC at Suttons Bay, 6; Forest Area at Buckley, 7; Gaylord St. Mary at Onaway, 6; Central Lake at GT Academy, 6; Manistee Catholic at Mesick, 6; TC Bulldogs at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7; Manistee at TC Christian, 6:30; Lake City at Evart, 7; Walkerville at Bear Lake, 7; Mason County Eastern at Brethren, 7:30; Skeels at Cadillac Heritage, 5:30

SWIMMING — TC Tritons at Fremont, 6; Manistee at Ludington, 6

