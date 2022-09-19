TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, September 20
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Seattle at Washington
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Baltimore
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Minnesota at Kansas City
9:30 p.m.
TBS — St. Louis at San Diego
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Baltimore, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
SOCCER — Gaylord at TC West, 5:30; Petoskey at TC Central, 6:45; Alpena at Cadillac, 6:45; Elk Rapids at TC Christian, 5
VOLLEYBALL — TC Central at Alpena, 6:30; Petoskey at TC West 6:30; Gaylord at Cadillac, 7; Kalkaska at TC St. Francis, 7; Harbor Springs at Grayling, 7; East Jordan at Elk Rapids, 7; Charlevoix at Boyne City, 7; Kingsley at Benzie Central, 6:30; Onekama at Frankfort, 6:30; Leland at Buckley, 6:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes, 6; Mancelona at Gaylord St. Mary, 6; Forest Area at Onaway, 6; Cadillac Heritage at GT Academy, 5:30; Baldwin at Manistee Catholic, 5:30; Muskegon Oakridge at Manistee, 7; McBain at McBain NMC, 7; Manton at Lake City, 7; Petoskey St. Michael at Harbor Light; Bear Lake at Mesick, 7; Brethren at Pentwater, 7:30; Boyne Falls at Ellsworth, 5:30
CROSS COUNTRY — Grayling at Kalkaska Invite, 5; Frankfort at Kingsley Invitational, 4; Manistee at Ludington, 4:30; Highland Conference jamboree (Evart), 4:15
TENNIS — TC Central at Cadillac, 4; Alpena at TC West, 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.