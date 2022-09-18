TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, September 19

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland

4 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Milwaukee OR Washington at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Buffalo

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Buffalo

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Philadelphia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Baltimore, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

NHL PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT — Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Centre Ice Arena), 11a

SOCCER — Harbor Light at Boyne City, 5; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 7; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 5; Kingsley at Benzie Central, 5; Suttons Bay at Leland, 5; Montague at Manistee, 6:45; Burt Lake NMCA at McBain NMC, 5;

GOLF — TC Central at Big Rapids Invite (Tullymore), 9a; TC West, Petoskey, Grayling at Harbor Springs Invite, noon; Lake Michigan 18-hole match at Harbor Springs, 4:30; Manistee at North Muskegon, 3:30;

CROSS COUNTRY — East Jordan, Boyne City, Gaylord St. Mary, Central Lake, Forest Area, Petoskey St. Michael at Bulldog Invite (Inland Lakes), 4;

