TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, September 19
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland
4 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Milwaukee OR Washington at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Buffalo
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Buffalo
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Philadelphia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP Early Rounds
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Baltimore, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
NHL PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT — Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Centre Ice Arena), 11a
SOCCER — Harbor Light at Boyne City, 5; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 7; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 5; Kingsley at Benzie Central, 5; Suttons Bay at Leland, 5; Montague at Manistee, 6:45; Burt Lake NMCA at McBain NMC, 5;
GOLF — TC Central at Big Rapids Invite (Tullymore), 9a; TC West, Petoskey, Grayling at Harbor Springs Invite, noon; Lake Michigan 18-hole match at Harbor Springs, 4:30; Manistee at North Muskegon, 3:30;
CROSS COUNTRY — East Jordan, Boyne City, Gaylord St. Mary, Central Lake, Forest Area, Petoskey St. Michael at Bulldog Invite (Inland Lakes), 4;
