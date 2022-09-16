TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, September 17
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Wofford at Virginia Tech
12 p.m.
ABC — UConn at Michigan
BTN — Regional Coverage: S. Illinois at Northwestern OR W. Kentucky at Indiana
CBSSN — Villanova at Army
ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)
FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska
FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor
SECN — Youngstown St. at Kentucky
2 p.m.
ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia
PAC-12N — S. Alabama at UCLA
2:30 p.m.
NBC — California at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — California at Notre Dame
3 p.m.
CNBC — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.
PEACOCK — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech
BTN — New Mexico St. at Wisconsin
CBS — Penn St. at Auburn
CBSSN — Vanderbilt at N. Illinois
ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota
FOX — BYU at Oregon
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas at Houston
FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama
5 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest
NFLN — Marshall at Bowling Green
PAC-12N — Colorado St. at Washington St.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State
FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Washington
BTN — Nevada at Iowa
CBSSN — UCF at FAU
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at W. Michigan
FS1 — SMU at Maryland
SECN — South Florida at Florida
8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisiana Tech at Clemson
PAC-12N — Montana St. at Oregon St.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped)
FOX — Fresno St. at Southern Cal
11 p.m.
FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Arizona
PAC-12N — E. Michigan at Arizona St.
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
MLB
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1) OR Colorado at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
6 p.m.
BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur
RADIO
Noon — NCAA football, Connecticut at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210
6 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
7:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Michigan State at Washington, FM-92.9
LOCAL SPORTS
NHL PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT — Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars (Centre Ice Arena), 6
FOOTBALL — Tawas at Kalkaska, noon
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Suttons Bay at Brown City, 3; Gaylord St. Mary at Inland Lakes, 6; Brethren at Mesick, 7;
SOCCER — Midland at TC Central, 10a; TC Christian vs. Midland (at Trojan Athletic Complex), noon; TC Christian at TC Central, 2; Cheboygan at Boyne City, 11a; Benzie Central, Kalkaska, TC Bulldogs at Suttons Bay Invite, 9a;
VOLLEYBALL — TC Central, McBain at Cadillac Invite, 8:30a; Johannesburg-Lewiston, Negaunee at Charlevoix, 9a; Kingsley at Shepherd Invite, 9a; Leland at Morley Stanwood Invite, 9a; Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Manistee Catholic, GT Academy, Hart at Onekama Invitational, 9a;
CROSS COUNTRY — Frankfort, Manistee, Bear Lake at Ludington Invite, 9a; Buckley at Sparta Invite, 10:30a; Leland, Forest Area, Manistee Catholic, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, GT Academy, Mesick, McBain, McBain NMC at Wildcat Invite (Evart);
TENNIS — Cadillac, Glen Lake at Whitehall quad, 9a;
SWIMMING — TC Tritons at Holland, 12:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.