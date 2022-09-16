TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, September 17

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Wofford at Virginia Tech

12 p.m.

ABC — UConn at Michigan

BTN — Regional Coverage: S. Illinois at Northwestern OR W. Kentucky at Indiana

CBSSN — Villanova at Army

ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)

FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska

FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor

SECN — Youngstown St. at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia

PAC-12N — S. Alabama at UCLA

2:30 p.m.

NBC — California at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — California at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

CNBC — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.

PEACOCK — Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech

BTN — New Mexico St. at Wisconsin

CBS — Penn St. at Auburn

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at N. Illinois

ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota

FOX — BYU at Oregon

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at Houston

FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama

5 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Wake Forest

NFLN — Marshall at Bowling Green

PAC-12N — Colorado St. at Washington St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State

FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Washington

BTN — Nevada at Iowa

CBSSN — UCF at FAU

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at W. Michigan

FS1 — SMU at Maryland

SECN — South Florida at Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — Louisiana Tech at Clemson

PAC-12N — Montana St. at Oregon St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped)

FOX — Fresno St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Arizona

PAC-12N — E. Michigan at Arizona St.

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1) OR Colorado at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

6 p.m.

BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur

RADIO

Noon — NCAA football, Connecticut at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210

6 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

7:30 p.m. — NCAA football, Michigan State at Washington, FM-92.9

LOCAL SPORTS

NHL PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT — Detroit Red Wings vs. Dallas Stars (Centre Ice Arena), 6

FOOTBALL — Tawas at Kalkaska, noon

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Suttons Bay at Brown City, 3; Gaylord St. Mary at Inland Lakes, 6; Brethren at Mesick, 7;

SOCCER — Midland at TC Central, 10a; TC Christian vs. Midland (at Trojan Athletic Complex), noon; TC Christian at TC Central, 2; Cheboygan at Boyne City, 11a; Benzie Central, Kalkaska, TC Bulldogs at Suttons Bay Invite, 9a;

VOLLEYBALL — TC Central, McBain at Cadillac Invite, 8:30a; Johannesburg-Lewiston, Negaunee at Charlevoix, 9a; Kingsley at Shepherd Invite, 9a; Leland at Morley Stanwood Invite, 9a; Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Manistee Catholic, GT Academy, Hart at Onekama Invitational, 9a;

CROSS COUNTRY — Frankfort, Manistee, Bear Lake at Ludington Invite, 9a; Buckley at Sparta Invite, 10:30a; Leland, Forest Area, Manistee Catholic, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, GT Academy, Mesick, McBain, McBain NMC at Wildcat Invite (Evart);

TENNIS — Cadillac, Glen Lake at Whitehall quad, 9a;

SWIMMING — TC Tritons at Holland, 12:30

