TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, September 16
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Louisville
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Wyoming
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan
7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Michigan St. at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Florida at Wisconsin
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
APPLETV — Baltimore at Toronto
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Houston
10:15 p.m.
APPLETV — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa
RADIO
5 p.m. — Prep football, Grand Blanc at Traverse City West, FM-106.3
7 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
7 p.m. — Prep football, Kingsley at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-89.9
LOCAL SPORTS
NHL PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT — Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Centre Ice Arena), 3; Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues (Centre Ice Arena), 6:30
FOOTBALL — TC Central at Mt. Pleasant, 7; Grand Blanc at TC West, 5; Alpena at Cadillac, 7; Gaylord at Petoskey, 7; Kingsley at TC St. Francis, 7:30; Benzie Central at Grayling, 7; East Jordan at Harbor Springs, 7; Mancelona at Boyne City, 7; Elk Rapids at Charlevoix, 7; Glen Lake at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7; Oscoda at Frankfort, 7; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 7; Beal City at Lake City, 7;
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Bear Lake at Onekama (homecoming), 7; Central Lake at Pellston, 7; Forest Area at Onaway, 7; Manistee Catholic at Farwell, 7;
GOLF — TC Central, TC West at Alpena (Alpena CC), 9a;
CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central at Ottawa Hills Invite, 1; Kingsley, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Spartan Invite (MSU);
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.