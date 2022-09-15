TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, September 16

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Louisville

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Wyoming

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Michigan St. at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida at Wisconsin

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

APPLETV — Baltimore at Toronto

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Houston

10:15 p.m.

APPLETV — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa

RADIO

5 p.m. — Prep football, Grand Blanc at Traverse City West, FM-106.3

7 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

7 p.m. — Prep football, Kingsley at Traverse City St. Francis, FM-89.9

LOCAL SPORTS

NHL PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT — Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Centre Ice Arena), 3; Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues (Centre Ice Arena), 6:30

FOOTBALL — TC Central at Mt. Pleasant, 7; Grand Blanc at TC West, 5; Alpena at Cadillac, 7; Gaylord at Petoskey, 7; Kingsley at TC St. Francis, 7:30; Benzie Central at Grayling, 7; East Jordan at Harbor Springs, 7; Mancelona at Boyne City, 7; Elk Rapids at Charlevoix, 7; Glen Lake at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7; Oscoda at Frankfort, 7; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 7; Beal City at Lake City, 7;

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Bear Lake at Onekama (homecoming), 7; Central Lake at Pellston, 7; Forest Area at Onaway, 7; Manistee Catholic at Farwell, 7;

GOLF — TC Central, TC West at Alpena (Alpena CC), 9a;

CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central at Ottawa Hills Invite, 1; Kingsley, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Spartan Invite (MSU);

