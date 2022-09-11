Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Periods of rain. High 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.