Saturday, September 10

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

8 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Ohio at Penn St.

ACCN — Southern Miss. at Miami

BTN — Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota

CBSSN — UTSA at Army

ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia St.

FOX — Alabama at Texas

FS1 — Duke at Northwestern

SECN — Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

1:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Marshall at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Marshall at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh

ACCN — Furman at Clemson

CBS — Colorado at Air Force

CBSSN — Memphis at Navy

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M

FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin

4 p.m.

BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers

ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois

FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech

SECN — Samford at Georgia

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Alabama St. at UCLA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Syracuse at UConn

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

NFLN — E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette)

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Southern Cal at Stanford

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn

FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska

SECN — Southern U. at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

BTN — Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Oregon

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at BYU

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Oregon St. at Fresno St.

11 p.m.

FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County, Md.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

MLB

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Kansas City

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

TENNIS

4 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

RADIO

4 p.m — NCAA football, Akron at Michigan State, FM-92.9

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City, FM-101.1/AM-1210

8 p.m. — NCAA football, Hawaii at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Gaylord at Marquette, 6; Kalkaska at Bark River-Harris, 4

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Inland Lakes at Central Lake, 1; Brown City at Onekama, 1; Marion at Mesick, 7; Baldwin at Manistee Catholic, 1

SOCCER — Marquette at TC Central, 7; Holland at TC West, 1:30; Leland at Cadillac, 12:45; Holland at TC Christian, 3; Boyne City at Oscoda, 11a

VOLLEYBALL — Kingsley, Leland, TC Christian at TC Central Invitational, 9a; TC West at Fruitport Invite, 8a; Petoskey Invitational, 9al; Frankfort, Onekama, Forest Area, Mancelona at Manton Invite, 9a

CROSS COUNTRY — TC West at Northwood; Grayling, East Jordan, Boyne City, Leland, Gaylord St. Mary, Central Lake at Charlevoix Mud Run, 9a; Glen Lake, Frankfort, Manistee Catholic, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, GT Academy at Bear Country Invitational (Buckley), 10:30a; Forest Area at Marion, 9a

TENNIS — Petoskey at Grand Rapids Christian quad; Harbor Springs, Saginaw Nouvel at Glen Lake, 11a

