TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, September 10
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
8 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Ohio at Penn St.
ACCN — Southern Miss. at Miami
BTN — Regional Coverage: Arkansas St. at Ohio St. OR W. Illinois at Minnesota
CBSSN — UTSA at Army
ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia St.
FOX — Alabama at Texas
FS1 — Duke at Northwestern
SECN — Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
1:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Marshall at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Marshall at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh
ACCN — Furman at Clemson
CBS — Colorado at Air Force
CBSSN — Memphis at Navy
ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M
FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin
4 p.m.
BTN — Regional Coverage: Akron at Michigan, Indiana St. at Purdue, Iowa St. at Iowa, Wagner at Rutgers
ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois
FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech
SECN — Samford at Georgia
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Alabama St. at UCLA
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Syracuse at UConn
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
NFLN — E. Michigan at Louisiana (Lafayette)
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Southern Cal at Stanford
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn
FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska
SECN — Southern U. at LSU
8 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
BTN — Regional Coverage: Hawaii at Michigan OR Idaho at Michigan
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Oregon
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at BYU
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Oregon St. at Fresno St.
11 p.m.
FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County, Md.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club — West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
MLB
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Kansas City
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angles at Houston OR Cleveland at Minnesota
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
4 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
RADIO
4 p.m — NCAA football, Akron at Michigan State, FM-92.9
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City, FM-101.1/AM-1210
8 p.m. — NCAA football, Hawaii at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — Gaylord at Marquette, 6; Kalkaska at Bark River-Harris, 4
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Inland Lakes at Central Lake, 1; Brown City at Onekama, 1; Marion at Mesick, 7; Baldwin at Manistee Catholic, 1
SOCCER — Marquette at TC Central, 7; Holland at TC West, 1:30; Leland at Cadillac, 12:45; Holland at TC Christian, 3; Boyne City at Oscoda, 11a
VOLLEYBALL — Kingsley, Leland, TC Christian at TC Central Invitational, 9a; TC West at Fruitport Invite, 8a; Petoskey Invitational, 9al; Frankfort, Onekama, Forest Area, Mancelona at Manton Invite, 9a
CROSS COUNTRY — TC West at Northwood; Grayling, East Jordan, Boyne City, Leland, Gaylord St. Mary, Central Lake at Charlevoix Mud Run, 9a; Glen Lake, Frankfort, Manistee Catholic, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, GT Academy at Bear Country Invitational (Buckley), 10:30a; Forest Area at Marion, 9a
TENNIS — Petoskey at Grand Rapids Christian quad; Harbor Springs, Saginaw Nouvel at Glen Lake, 11a
